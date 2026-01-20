Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Retired Marine Corps Colonel Frank W. Harris III reads “A Toast to the Flag” during a Veteran’s Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery at Quantico, Triangle, Virginia, Nov. 11, 2023. The Stafford Board of Supervisors will present a proclamation in Harris's honor at Tuesday's meeting. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kayla LeClaire)

The Stafford Board of Supervisors meets on Tuesday to hear presentations and reports from county departments—including from Parks and Recreation about entering into a new lease with the Patawomeck Tribe of Virginia for county-owned property near Aquia Landing—and hold five public hearings.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m.

Presentations

Honoring Korean and Vietnam veteran Col. Frank Wright Harris III

Mid-year budget report

Work Session Items

Consider budgeting and appropriating state funding and year-end fund balances to support “strategic initiatives”—including $112,000 in state funding to support a new position in Child Protective Services; and $127,156 and $722,746 in year-end fund balance to support one-time software and equipment purchases for the Fire and Rescue and Sheriff’s Office, respectively.

Consider appropriating 5% appropriations hold-back in the amount of $18 million

Presentations and Reports from Departments

Public Hearings

Increasing by $8.9 million the amount of a loan through the state’s Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund for the planned expansion of the Little Ralls Run Water Treatment Plant and issuing a bond. Background report.

Conditional Use Permit to allow a medical/dental office (Riverair Medical Clinic) in the M-1 (light industrial) zoning district in the George Washington district. Background report.

Conditional Use Permit to allow the Storck Fiber Utility Hub project in the agricultural zoning district in the Hartwood district. Background report.

Amending the county subdivision and zoning ordinances to modify requirements related to plan review to comply with state law change, and to establish a definition for a listed use. Background report.

Amending the subdivision and zoning ordinances to modify requirements for paying delinquent real estate taxes on a property in order to process certain Planning and Zoning applications. The Planning Commission in December voted to recommend denial of these amendments. Background report.

Meeting Details

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”