Stafford Board of Supervisors January 20 Meeting Preview
An overview of items on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
Email Adele
The Stafford Board of Supervisors meets on Tuesday to hear presentations and reports from county departments—including from Parks and Recreation about entering into a new lease with the Patawomeck Tribe of Virginia for county-owned property near Aquia Landing—and hold five public hearings.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Presentations
Honoring Korean and Vietnam veteran Col. Frank Wright Harris III
Work Session Items
Consider budgeting and appropriating state funding and year-end fund balances to support “strategic initiatives”—including $112,000 in state funding to support a new position in Child Protective Services; and $127,156 and $722,746 in year-end fund balance to support one-time software and equipment purchases for the Fire and Rescue and Sheriff’s Office, respectively.
Consider appropriating 5% appropriations hold-back in the amount of $18 million
Presentations and Reports from Departments
Economic Development
Consider authorizing the execution of a Cloud Computing Infrastructure Grant Performance Agreement with Virginia Economic Development Partnership Authority and Amazon Data Services, based on January 8, 2024, local performance agreement. Link to staff memo.
Consider approving economic development local tax incentive grant agreements with two restaurants (LongHorn Steak House and Olive Garden) and the Stafford County Economic Development Authority. Link to staff memo.
Capital Projects
Development Services
Consider (1) authorizing neighborhood stormwater infrastructure grant and maintenance agreement with the Manors of Park Ridge Homeowners’ Association, Inc., Susan L. Sisk, and Floree Williams; (2) budgeting and appropriating prior year-end fund balance for the program; and (3) updating program policies and considerations. Background report.
Parks and Recreation
Discuss authorizing a public hearing to discuss entering into a new lease with the Patawomeck Tribe of Virginia for 6.5 acres of county-owned land in Aquia. Background report.
Sheriff’s Office
Consider ratifying a contract with Winbourne Consulting, Inc. for project management services for a new computer-aided dispatch and records management system. Background report.
Public Hearings
Increasing by $8.9 million the amount of a loan through the state’s Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund for the planned expansion of the Little Ralls Run Water Treatment Plant and issuing a bond. Background report.
Conditional Use Permit to allow a medical/dental office (Riverair Medical Clinic) in the M-1 (light industrial) zoning district in the George Washington district. Background report.
Conditional Use Permit to allow the Storck Fiber Utility Hub project in the agricultural zoning district in the Hartwood district. Background report.
Amending the county subdivision and zoning ordinances to modify requirements related to plan review to comply with state law change, and to establish a definition for a listed use. Background report.
Amending the subdivision and zoning ordinances to modify requirements for paying delinquent real estate taxes on a property in order to process certain Planning and Zoning applications. The Planning Commission in December voted to recommend denial of these amendments. Background report.
Meeting Details
