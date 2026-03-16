By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

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The Stafford Board of Supervisors meets Tuesday at 5 p.m. There are four public hearings scheduled, two of them related to the establishment of a reclaimed or recycled water system.

Presentation

Women’s History Month Proclamation to women serving on the Board of Supervisors.

Reports from Departments

County Administration: Update on the General Assembly’s 2026 session, which ended Saturday.

County Administration: Applications for Congressionally-Directed Spending and Community Project Funding for replacement of EMS transport units; intersection improvements at U.S. 1 and Layhill Road; and intersection improvements at U.S. 1 and Eskimo Hill Road.

Planning and Zoning: Update on land conservation program and consideration of open space easement on Tank Creek Preserve.

Fire and Rescue: Consider appointing Fire Chief Joe Cardello as Stafford representative to the Rivanna-Rappahannock EMS Council Advisory Committee.

Public Hearings

Consider issuance of $25 million in debt through the Virginia Department of Education’s Literary Loan program for the replacement of Drew Middle School. Link to background report.

Rezoning application for JP Mercer project

Consider amendments to County Code to regulate and facilitate the use of reclaimed (recycled) water.

Consider amending Comprehensive Plan to add a “County Water, Sewer, and Reclaimed Water System Master Plan.”

Closed Meeting

The Board will hold a closed meeting to discuss “the disposition of a County-owned interest in real property” and “the performance of specific appointees of the Board.” Link to resolution authorizing closed meeting.

Meeting Details

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