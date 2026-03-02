Stafford Board of Supervisors March 3 Meeting Preview
Board is expected to advertise a public hearing on the tax rate for calendar year 2026 and the budget for fiscal year 2027.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
Email Adele
The Board of Supervisors meets at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Here’s an overview of items on the agenda.
Consent Agenda
There are 11 items on the consent agenda, including approval of a proclamation recognizing March as Women’s History Month; approval of minutes; and authorization of a contract for automated speed cameras in school zones.
Presentations
There will be a presentation to declare Stafford County’s observance of the America 250 commemoration.
Action Items
Authorize public hearings on the fiscal year 2027 budget, the capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2027-2036, and the tax rate for calendar year 2026. Link to background report from staff.
Authorize a public hearing before the Utilities Commission on water and sewer user fees. Background report.
Authorize a public hearing before the Utilities Commission on water and sewer pro-rata rate changes. Background report.
Authorize a public hearing before the Utilities Commission on establishing a reclaimed water availability rate. Background report.
Meeting Details
Full agenda
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.