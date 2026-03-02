By Adele Uphaus

The Board of Supervisors meets at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Here’s an overview of items on the agenda.

Consent Agenda

There are 11 items on the consent agenda, including approval of a proclamation recognizing March as Women’s History Month; approval of minutes; and authorization of a contract for automated speed cameras in school zones.

Presentations

There will be a presentation to declare Stafford County’s observance of the America 250 commemoration.

Action Items

Authorize public hearings on the fiscal year 2027 budget, the capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2027-2036, and the tax rate for calendar year 2026. Link to background report from staff.

Authorize a public hearing before the Utilities Commission on water and sewer user fees. Background report.

Authorize a public hearing before the Utilities Commission on water and sewer pro-rata rate changes. Background report.

Authorize a public hearing before the Utilities Commission on establishing a reclaimed water availability rate. Background report.

Meeting Details

