Stafford Board of Supervisors Meeting Preview
An overview of items on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
Email Adele
The Stafford Board of Supervisors meets Tuesday, October 8, at 5:30 p.m.
Consent Agenda
The consent agenda has 35 items, including:
Budgeting and appropriating land reserve funds to acquire land for Fire and Rescue Station 9 rebuild project
Recognition of Fire Prevention Week, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and World Polio Day
Appointments to the Parks and Recreation and Historical Commissions
Approval of meeting minutes
Authorizing the County Administrator to execute a purchase agreement for an easement on several tax map parcels
Approval of work orders and other purchases
Presentations
Proclamation recognizing October 5-11 as Fire Prevention Week
Recognition of county finance department winning an award for excellence in financial reporting for the 43rd year
Recognition of September 15-October 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month
Presentations and Reports by County Departments
Budget and Management is seeking board guidance on whether to reallocate about $2 million from current projects to support the Rappahannock Regional Jail
Action Items
Authorize bond sale in amount not to exceed $113.3 million to support approved school division capital projects—specifically Hartwood High School, Falls Run and Crow’s Nest elementary schools, Drew Middle School rebuild, and 3R projects.
Refer to the Planning Commission an ordinance amending requirements related to plan and plat application and review processes.
Authorize memorandum of agreement with Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation allowing DCR to construct trails and a parking lot across county-owned parcels within Crow’s Nest Harbour.
Consider budgeting capital project reserve funds as a loan to the Lake Carroll Service District for renovations to the Lake Carroll/Kennedy dam.
Closed Meeting
There is a closed meeting on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, but no further information about it.
