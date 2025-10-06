By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The Stafford Board of Supervisors meets Tuesday, October 8, at 5:30 p.m.

Consent Agenda

The consent agenda has 35 items, including:

Budgeting and appropriating land reserve funds to acquire land for Fire and Rescue Station 9 rebuild project

Recognition of Fire Prevention Week, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and World Polio Day

Appointments to the Parks and Recreation and Historical Commissions

Approval of meeting minutes

Authorizing the County Administrator to execute a purchase agreement for an easement on several tax map parcels

Approval of work orders and other purchases

Presentations

Proclamation recognizing October 5-11 as Fire Prevention Week

Recognition of county finance department winning an award for excellence in financial reporting for the 43rd year

Recognition of September 15-October 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month

Presentations and Reports by County Departments

Budget and Management is seeking board guidance on whether to reallocate about $2 million from current projects to support the Rappahannock Regional Jail

Action Items

Closed Meeting

There is a closed meeting on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, but no further information about it.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Last Week's Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”