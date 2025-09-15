Stafford Board of Supervisors September 16 Meeting Preview
An overview of items on the agenda.
By Adele Uphaus
Tuesday’s Stafford Board of Supervisors meeting includes two public hearings—on awarding bonuses to Department of Social Services employees and increasing the fee for towing from a private property.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Presentations
Dean Lynch, president of the Virginia Association of Counties, will present an achievement award.
Presentations/Reports
Budget and Management
Consider budgeting and appropriating $1.5 million from the health benefits fund held by the school division to support fiscal year 2025 “year-end costs.”
Consider budgeting and appropriating $317,000 from Commonwealth Governor’s School carryover funds to purchase broadcast technology for six locations.
Consider adopting the fiscal year 2027 budget calendar.
Transportation
Projects recommended for potential funding through the Virginia Department of Transportation’s SMART SCALE, Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement, Carbon Reduction, and Surface Transportation Block Grant programs.
Public Hearings
Consider awarding a bonus to employees of the Department of Social Services, using a combination of federal ($18,500), state ($46,400), and local ($36,000 from prior year fund balance) funds.
Consider amending county code to increase from $135.00 to $210.00 the allowable fee for towing from a private property, ensuring parity with Virginia Code.
Closed Meeting
The board will hold a closed meeting for “(1) discussion of the salary of a specific public officer; (2) discussion of the performance of a specific appointee of the Board; and (3) discussion and consideration of the appointment of a specific appointee of the Board.”
Board Member Reports and Adjournment
Meeting Details
