Tuesday’s Stafford Board of Supervisors meeting includes two public hearings—on awarding bonuses to Department of Social Services employees and increasing the fee for towing from a private property.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m.

Dean Lynch, president of the Virginia Association of Counties, will present an achievement award.

Projects recommended for potential funding through the Virginia Department of Transportation’s SMART SCALE, Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement, Carbon Reduction, and Surface Transportation Block Grant programs.

Consider awarding a bonus to employees of the Department of Social Services, using a combination of federal ($18,500), state ($46,400), and local ($36,000 from prior year fund balance) funds.

Consider amending county code to increase from $135.00 to $210.00 the allowable fee for towing from a private property, ensuring parity with Virginia Code.

The board will hold a closed meeting for “(1) discussion of the salary of a specific public officer; (2) discussion of the performance of a specific appointee of the Board; and (3) discussion and consideration of the appointment of a specific appointee of the Board.”

