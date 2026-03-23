Stafford County Board of Supervisors Meeting Preview
Tuesday's meeting is a work session to discuss several budget matters.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
Email Adele
The Stafford Board of Supervisors meets on Tuesday for a work session on several budget-related matters, including utility rate increases and potential revenue sharing with the School Board.
Consideration of resolution opposing collective bargaining legislation that has passed the Virginia General Assembly.
The Virginia General Assembly adopted House Bill 1263 and Senate Bill 378, which together would allow collective bargaining by local employees overseen by a new Virginia Public Employee Relations Board. According to the background report for this agenda item, this legislation will “result in significant and unanticipated cost to Stafford County in the form of personnel, administrative, and legal costs associated with collective bargaining” and meets the definition of an unfunded mandate, which Stafford Board of Supervisors opposes, per its 2026 Legislative Program.
Update on proposed utilities rates
The county’s rate consultant recommends annual 6.5% rate increases for fiscal years 2027 to 2029 to “support essential system upgrades, including treatment plant improvements and PFAS-related regulatory requirements,” according to the background report.
The county proposes moving commercial customers to a tiered rate structure over the three years, while keeping residential rates the same. If this proposal is adopted, residential rate increases would drop from 6.5% per year to 6.0% in fiscal year 2027, and then to 5.5% in fiscal years 2028 and 2029.
Revenue sharing with Stafford County Public Schools
The Joint Schools Working Committee discussed this in August of 2025 and asked staff to bring the same report back to supervisors and the School Board for further discussion and direction. Read the Advance’s story about the School Board’s discussion of this issue last week.
Destination Stafford discussion
The Board of Supervisors in January asked for an updated presentation on the status of this development (formerly known as Downtown Stafford) and some concepts to review. Tuesday’s presentation includes “the history of the Destination Stafford project, where we are today [and will] present concepts for development, and provide pros, cons, estimated tax revenue for each
concept, as well as reasonable expenses and challenges.”
Meeting Details
Local Obituaries
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