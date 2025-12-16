Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Adele Uphaus

Screenshot from Stafford County’s new interactive map of new development.

If you’re curious about what’s going on at construction sites in Stafford County, or what a posted public hearing notice is all about, there’s a new tool that can help you.

The county earlier this month debuted an interactive map of pending and approved development projects.

“The County frequently fields questions from residents who spot a new construction site or a public hearing site and inquire about activity,” a press release from the county government states. “This digital solution was developed to help residents easily identify what may be built near where they live, work and play. The digital mapping tool provides a comprehensive visual representation of all pending developments in an accessible and easy-to-use format.”

Users can zoom in on the map to a specific location to pull up information about what type of project is proposed for that site and where it is in the approval process.

Projects are color-coordinated so users can see whether they involve zoning reclassifications, conditional use permits, or determinations of Comprehensive Plan compliance—all requests that require Planning Commission and Board of Supervisor approval—or whether they are residential, or commercial/industrial projects.

If there a public hearing has been scheduled about a particular project, users will be able to see that information as well.

“Stafford County is committed to transparency and continually seeks new ways to communicate information to its residents, including current and pending development projects,” the press release states. “The Department of Planning and Zoning, along with the Board of Supervisors, works diligently to bring new residential and commercial properties to the County that will benefit the community.”

