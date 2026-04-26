By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

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Michael Sidebotham, photo courtesy Stafford County Public Schools

Michael Sidebotham, longtime principal of Grafton Village Elementary School in Stafford County, has been named to the inaugural class of the Virginia Department of Education’s Principals of Distinction.

The school division announced the recognition in a press release this week. The recognition is a new initiative, created by the VDOE in partnership with the Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals and the Virginia Association of Elementary School Principals, that recognizes outstanding school leaders and supports their professional growth.

“Strong school leadership is one of the most vital factors in driving student achievement,” said Daniel Smith, superintendent, in a press release from the school division. “Dr. Sidebotham’s leadership reflects our division’s commitment to ensuring every student has access to high-quality instruction, strong support systems, and a positive school environment. By cultivating a supportive school culture, our leaders empower both teachers and students to reach their full potential. This recognition showcases the incredible leadership here in Stafford Schools. I am excited for Dr. Sidebotham, and wish him continued success.”

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Sidebotham has been principal at Grafton Village since 2007. He also served as assistant principal at Garrisonville Elementary. Before entering administration, he taught at Stafford Elementary. He was named Stafford County’s Principal of the Year in 2018.

The 2025-26 Principals of Distinction were selected by a committee following an application and review process. They participated in a four-day professional learning symposium and completed a six-month capstone project, and have received VDOE Level II endorsement in preK-12 administration and supervision.

“I feel deeply honored to receive this recognition,” Sidebotham said in the press release. “I have been shaped by remarkable role models, mentors, and colleagues, and I am committed each day to honoring their legacy through thoughtful leadership and dedicated service to the students, staff, and families of Grafton Village.”

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