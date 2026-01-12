Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

The Stafford School Board meets at 7 p.m. this evening for its annual organizational meeting. This is the first meeting for newly-elected members Josh Regan (Aquia district), Wanda Blackwell (Garrisonville district), and Shannon Fingerholz (Hartwood district).

Election of Officers and Organizational Business

Election of Chair and Vice Chair

Adoption of 2026 School Board meeting schedule

Administrative authorizations (designee to attend meetings in superintendent’s absence; ability of superintendent to sign contracts, approve payments, and assign and re-assign staff).

Appointment of clerk and deputy clerk

Appointment of citizens to serve on School Board advisory committees (Capital Improvement Plan; Career & Technical Education; Special Education; Budget; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Gifted; Military Families; School Health; Technology; Transportation; and Visual & Performing Arts).

Appointment of School Board members to serve on the above advisory committees, as well as on the Commonwealth Governor’s School board; the Finance and Budget Committee; the Governance Committee; the Legislative Committee; the Joint Schools Working Committee; and the Stafford County Parks and Recreation Commission.

Consent Agenda

There are 22 items on the consent agenda, including

Approval of the January 13 personnel package

Adoption of proclamations for Principal Appreciation Week (January 12-16), and for Black History Month, Career and Technical Education Month, School Social Worker Week, and School Board Clerk Appreciation Week in February.

Approval of purchase orders for a school bus and IT infrastructure for Hartwood High School, and Falls Run and Crow’s Nest elementary schools.

Review of monthly student meal debt, disciplinary, and absenteeism reports.

Annual and cyclical review of policies. Policies with substantive proposed amendments include The policy on interscholastic athletics governed by the Virginia High School League, which has the following added language: “Pursuant to the VHSL Handbook and Policy Manual, certain issues, including but not limited to, student eligibility, are handled within the division. The superintendent is authorized to develop procedures and protocols to handle such issues. The decision of the superintendent/designee is final and may not be appealed to the School Board.” Policy and regulation on Generative Artificial Intelligence, which have updated lists of the risks of AI (“misinformation and malicious use, privacy and security, bias and ethical issues, environmental impact”) and how teachers can use AI (“to improve learning outcomes, personalize instruction, and create workload efficiencies”). The regulation includes adds a section addressing disciplinary consequences for student or staff misuse of AI. Summary of all proposed policy amendments.



Presentations

Fiscal Year 2025 (July 1, 2024-June 30, 2025) audit report and annual comprehensive financial report.

Results of 15th annual Band Together Against Hunger fundraiser

Annual report of Transportation Advisory Committee

There are no action items on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. There is time for public comments, and comments from the student representative, board members, and the superintendent.

Meeting Details

