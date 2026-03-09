By Adele Uphaus

The Stafford School Board will meet for a work session at 5 p.m. and a regular meeting at 7 p.m.

Work Session

There are three discussion items on the agenda for the work session:

Potential revenue sharing agreement with the Board of Supervisors

Potential non-transportation zones or walk zones—areas where bus transportation is not provided

Update on the future use of the 60 modular classrooms currently being used across 10 elementary schools

The work session also includes a closed meeting to discuss the superintendent’s mid-year performance evaluation.

Regular Meeting

Consent Agenda

Consent agenda items include approval of minutes, personnel items, purchase orders, contracts, and policy amendments/new policies; and review of the monthly student meal debt, disciplinary, and chronic absenteeism reports.

Awards and Recognitions

Fall visual and performing arts achievements

School Nutrition Month proclamation

Women’s History Month proclamation

Action Items

Second read approval of proposed amendments to policy 1107-P, concerning School Board officers.

Future Meetings

April 14: Work session and business meeting

April 16: Joint meeting with the Board of Supervisors to discuss fiscal year 2027 funding request

Meeting Details

