Stafford School Board March 10 Meeting Preview
An overview of items on the agenda for Tuesday's work session and business meeting.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
The Stafford School Board will meet for a work session at 5 p.m. and a regular meeting at 7 p.m.
Work Session
There are three discussion items on the agenda for the work session:
Potential revenue sharing agreement with the Board of Supervisors
Potential non-transportation zones or walk zones—areas where bus transportation is not provided
Update on the future use of the 60 modular classrooms currently being used across 10 elementary schools
The work session also includes a closed meeting to discuss the superintendent’s mid-year performance evaluation.
Regular Meeting
Consent Agenda
Consent agenda items include approval of minutes, personnel items, purchase orders, contracts, and policy amendments/new policies; and review of the monthly student meal debt, disciplinary, and chronic absenteeism reports.
Awards and Recognitions
Fall visual and performing arts achievements
School Nutrition Month proclamation
Women’s History Month proclamation
Action Items
Second read approval of proposed amendments to policy 1107-P, concerning School Board officers.
Future Meetings
April 14: Work session and business meeting
April 16: Joint meeting with the Board of Supervisors to discuss fiscal year 2027 funding request
Meeting Details
