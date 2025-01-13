By Adele Uphaus

The Stafford School Board will hold its first meeting of 2025 on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Election of Officers & Organizational Business

The board will elect a chair and vice-chair, adopt the 2025 meeting calendar, appointment of clerk and deputy clerk, appointment of citizens to School Board advisory committees, and appointment of Board members to serve on boards and commissions.

Consent Agenda

There are 11 items on the consent agenda, including:

Presentations

The Board will hear a presentation and recommendations from Transportation Advisory Services, a consultant hired to perform an analysis of the division’s transportation system.

There will also be a presentation of a check from the Rotary Clubs of Stafford and North Stafford to offset student meal debt.

Awards and Recognitions

The Board will recognize Rock Hill district representative Patricia Healy for 25 years of service and will present a proclamation recognizing School Counseling Week to Shannon Kelly of Moncure Elementary, the 2024 School Counselor of the Year.

Action Item

The Board’s only action item is adoption of a high school redistricting plan. There are five scenarios still under consideration and the division has completed a transportation analysis for all five scenarios.

Closed Session

The Board will hold a closed session to discuss “the performance of specific support services personnel (Operations)” and “to discuss or consider the acquisition of real property for a public purpose (warehouse space) where discussion in an open meeting would adversely affect the bargaining position or negotiating strategy of the public body.”

Meeting Details

