By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

The Stafford County School Board will hold a School Board Budget “Round-Table” with PTO/PTA and Head Start Policy Council Representatives on Tuesday beginning at 6:00 p.m. There is no formal agenda for this meeting.

Immediately afterward the Board will hold a work session with two discussion items.

Work Session

Staffing Standards: In December 2022, the board adopted staffing standards for schools - based primarily on total enrollment as well as enrollment of special population students - with a proposed five-year implementation schedule. In February 2025, the school board’s Finance and Budget Committee received an update on implementation of these standards to date based on the adopted FY24-FY25 budgets. Today, staff will provide the board with an update that reflects the FY26 adopted budget, as well as considerations for implementation and/or adjustment to the standards for the remaining two years of the original implementation cycle. (Staffing Standards Document)

Capital Improvement Program (CIP) and Budget Discussion: FY27-FY36 CIP The school board’s finalized 10-year CIP is due to the board of supervisors in November. The superintendent and staff are seeking input from the board and will present a revised version incorporating any requests for the board’s review in October. The CIP was previously discussed by the school board at its August 26 and September 9 work sessions, and by the school board’s Finance and Budget Committee on August 5. Additionally, a CIP Town Hall was held on September 16. FY27 Budget The superintendent will present his recommended FY27 budget to the school board on January 27. The school board’s local funding request will then be presented to the board of supervisors during a joint meeting on February 26. The two boards will then meet again on April 16 to discuss the funding request in detail.



For all documents related to CIP and Budget discussion, see this page.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Last Week's Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”