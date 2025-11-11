Become a Sustaining Member

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

The Stafford School Board meets on Thursday for a work session to discuss capital projects and enrollment projections, followed by a regular business meeting.

Work Session

The work session begins at 5 p.m. There are three items on the agenda:

Discussion of progress towards achieving Goals 1 and 2 of the Strategic Plan—ensure meaningful post-secondary outcomes for every student, and support high expectations for academic performance and expand opportunities for every student.

Discussion of 10-year enrollment projections. According to the presentation, “the latest projections predict a significant slowdown in enrollment growth over the next decade.” Enrollment by the 2035-36 is expected to reach 34,524; this year’s enrollment is 31,267.

Discussion of capital improvement project (CIP) and “3R” priorities. According to the current draft CIP, which is due to the Board of Supervisors by November 21, the top five projects are the Rising Star complex replacement, elementary school #20, a joint county/schools fleet services facility, “critical systems and restoration” at Gayle Middle School, and middle school #9.

Business Meeting

Consent Agenda

There are 23 items on the consent agenda, including approval of minutes, approval of the personnel package, award of purchase orders and contracts, and policy amendments.

Presentations

Report and recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee

Fiscal year 2025 year-end and first quarter 2026 updates

Action Items

Authorizing the School Board’s appointed delegate (Elizabeth Warner) to vote in favor of or against the Virginia School Board Association’s proposed legislative positions and bylaws at the 2025 VSBA convention.

Award of a $184,260 contract to Trane for chiller restoration renewal project at Colonial Forge High School.

Adoption of CIP priorities and 3R list

Closed Meeting

The Board will go into a closed session to “consult with legal counsel … regarding a settlement proposal involving an elementary school renovation project(s)” and to “discuss salaries of specific school-based administrators and … personnel concerns regarding a Central Office-based administrator.”

Meeting Details

Work session agenda

Regular session agenda

Watch online

