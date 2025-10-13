By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

The Stafford School Board will meet on Tuesday for a work session at 5 p.m. and a regular business meeting at 7 p.m.

Work Session

Update on Goals 3 and 4 of the 2024-25 Strategic Plan. Goal 3: Ensure every student, staff and family member receives a safe, engaging and welcoming environment in our schools. Goal 4: Support and invest in all staff.

Proposed amendments to Virginia School Board Association’s 2025 legislative priorities. These include providing school divisions with one academic year to prepare for policy changes that affect curriculum, assessment, accountability, or instruction; removing chronic absenteeism as an indicator in models used to rate public schools; and raising the cap on free enrollment in Virtual Virginia courses.

School Board’s legislative priorities for 2026. There are nine identified priorities, including implementing Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee’s recommendations for Standards of Quality funding; mental health supports; addressing the impact of the disabled veteran’s tax relief and cost to compete adjustment; implementing the possibility of additional sales tax to support school construction; and funding for federal mandates.

2026-27 program of studies, including the introduction of the Aerospace, Supply Chain, Energy, and Navigation Technologies (ASCENT) specialty center at North Stafford High School and the Arts, Media, and Production (AMP) specialty center at Hartwood High School.

Regular Session

Consent Agenda

Includes approval of appointments to and removals from School Board advisory committees; award of a contract for renovations to the fine arts wing at North Stafford high School; approval of proposed policy amendments; and review of meal debt, disciplinary report, and absenteeism report.

Awards and Recognitions

Recognition of Winding Creek Elementary 5th grade student Juan Torress Aguilar, who saved a classmate from choking by administering abdominal thrusts, which he learned from his mother, who was a nurse in her home country.

Proclamations recognizing October 2025 as Bullying Prevention Month and Learning Disabilities Awareness Month.

Proclamation for School Psychology Week

Recognition of Mountain View High School’s Marine Corps JROTC Cadet Abdiel Betancourt for earning the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross.

Presentations

Plans for the 15th annual Band Together to Fight Hunger campaign

Annual report and recommendations from the Career and Technical Advisory Committee and the Special Education Advisory Committee

Action Item

Adoption of 2026 School Board legislative priorities

Meeting Details

