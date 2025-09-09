Stafford School Board September 9 Meeting Preview
The board will hold two work sessions and a regular business meeting on Tuesday.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
Email Adele
The Stafford School Board meets this evening for two work sessions and a regular business meeting. The board will vote on a name, mascot, and colors for the two new elementary schools, #18 and #19, which will open next year.
Work Session #1
The first work session at 4 p.m. had one agenda item—a closed session to discuss part two of the superintendent’s evaluation, which includes setting goals for the 2025-26 school year.
Work Session #2
The 5 p.m. work session includes four agenda items:
Report by the Donovan Group on the recently-completed communications audit.
Update on the Hartwood Elementary School rebuild.
Fiscal year 2027-36 capital improvement plan and 3R (repair, replace, renovate) priorities.
Business Meeting
The meeting will be called to order at 7 p.m.
Consent Agenda
There are 21 items on the consent agenda, including approval of personnel appointments, budget priorities, the budget development calendar, amendments to exisiting policies, and approval of new policies.
Awards and Recognitions
Recognition of Arts in Education Week
Recognition of Suicide Prevention Week
Recognition of Attendance Awareness Month
Recognition of Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month
Presentations
Report from the Capital Improvement Program Advisory Committee
Report from the Gifted Advisory Committee
Action Item
There’s one action item—the selection of names, colors, and mascots of elementary schools #18 and #19.
The recommended name for elementary school #18, located in Hartwood, is Berea Elementary School and the alternate recommendation is Falls Run Elementary School.
The recommended name for #19, located in Aquia on the campus of Brooke Point High School, is Brookeside Elementary School and the alternate is Crow’s Nest Elementary.
Meeting Details
