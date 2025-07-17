By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

"No Dumping" by Timothy Valentine is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.

Stafford County has partnered with the Friends of the Rappahannock to identify storm drains in the county that do not have metal markers noting that they drain to the Chesapeake Bay.

Members of the public can let FOR know of any drains on private roads or in neighborhoods that aren’t marked “No Dumping” or “Drains to Waterways,” by filling out an online form.

FOR will then choose eligible projects and provide supplies to mark these drains. Stafford County will maintain a GIS survey of all marked drains.

The purpose is of the drain marker program is to “to reduce pollution by educating the public that everything that goes down these drains eventually makes its way to the [Rappahannock or Potomac rivers] and on to the Bay,” according to a statement on the county’s website.

More about Stafford’s drain maker program is available at the county Environmental Division’s website.

