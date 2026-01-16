Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Daniel Smith, superintendent of Stafford County schools, has been appointed by the Governor to serve on a statewide council supporting military-connected students, the division announced today in a press release.

“Stafford Schools is proud to serve a community with strong military ties, and we remain committed to supporting students and families through every transition,” Smith said in the press release. “I am honored to be appointed to serve on the Virginia Council and contribute to work that supports military-connected students across the Commonwealth.”

The Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children works to support the children of service members as they move through their education, “addressing challenges related to enrollment, placement, attendance, and graduation that often result from frequent moves and parental deployments,” according to the press release.

Stafford’s strong support for military children is reflected through its partnership with Marine Corps Base Quantico and its designation as a Virginia Purple Star School Division, one of just 10 divisions statewide to earn this designation.

“Virginia enrolls nearly 79,000 military-connected students in its public schools, more than any other state in the nation,” the press release states. “This appointment highlights Stafford County Public Schools’ role as a leader in supporting military families and strengthens the division’s ability to collaborate on state-level decisions affecting military-connected students throughout Virginia.”

