If you want to build a home, a retail business, or an industrial building in Stafford County, you will soon have to pay a new transportation impact fee.

The county Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 this past week to revive the fee, which had originally been approved in 2003, and updated in 2014, but has never really been administered since then.

It originally didn’t apply to commercial or retail space. But the new fees, effective on July 1, 2025, will apply to all development projects approved after that day.

County staff estimate that the fee will bring in between $15 million and $20 million a year in revenue, which will be specifically dedicated to transportation projects.

Stafford County is the only municipality in Virginia with this kind of fee and some critics are concerned it will chase developers away.

One of those who voted no on the impact fee, supervisor Monica Gary says, “I did not think we should take this action yet. It’s not a practical way to build our tax base.”

The price tag could be hefty for anyone trying to build homes or businesses. Under the provision, a residential developer will have to pay a fee of $8,588 per housing unit, a sum that will likely be added to the cost of those homes for buyers.

Developers who want to build retail space will pay $18,090 per 1,000 square feet. Office space developers will be charged $11,584 per 1,000 square feet and those who want to build industrial space will be charged $5,899 per 1,000 square feet.

Charlie Payne, a land use attorney with Hirschler, is concerned that the fee may impact economic current development and future opportunities for the county.

For example, data center uses, which by nature are low traffic-generating industrial uses, will have to pay the same per 1,000-square-foot fee as a manufacturing or distribution industrial user which generates five to 10 times greater traffic.

This, Payne tells the Advance, would mean a data center user could pay up to $6 million per 1 million square feet. Yet, data centers, in addition to being low traffic generators, produce close to $18 million in gross annual tax revenues per 1 million square feet. “This seems inequitable to me,” Payne told the Advance. “And why would we disincentivize data center investment for this purpose?”

The Board’s vote came on a recommendation from the county Planning Commission which held public hearings on it, but Gary says the supervisors should have spent more time reviewing the impact of the fee before passing it.

The Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors opposed the impact fee, which it says will place an “undue burden on purchases of new home construction.”

Stafford County has been challenged by growing pains over the last decade, stemming from a large number of housing projects and data center and warehouse proposals.

Gary says she does support the impact fee but feels the county could have negotiated a better provision with a more balanced approach. She says small businesses which want to come to Stafford may not be able to afford the fee and will go elsewhere.

Most roads in Virginia are built and financed by the state through the Department of Transportation, but localities will often provide some money under the SMART SCALE program to increase the likelihood of getting state funding.

Stafford hopes to use the revenue generated by the impact fee for that purpose.

The fee will have no impact on projects already approved.

