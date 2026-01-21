FXBG Advance

It’s ridiculous how people who aren’t native like to tell others what they are. Native tribes have adopted white and black peoples alike into their tribes and once someone is adopted into the tribe they are treated as a full member of that tribe. Stating that just because the color of someone’s skin doesn’t align with their perception of what a Native American looks like is racist.

