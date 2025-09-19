By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

A historic marker about Mayfield High School, also known as Fredericksburg Normal and Industrial Institute. Photo by umwdtlt is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has awarded a $33,280 cost-share grant to Fredericksburg City, to support the preparation of a National Register of Historic Places nomination for the Mayfield neighborhood.

The grant, which represents 50% of total project cost, will pay for a full architectural survey of the neighborhood and a draft nomination form, to be completed by a consultant hired by the DHR, according to a press release from the city.

Last year, planning department staff submitted information about Mayfield’s history to DHR and received a determination of eligibility, paving the way to beginning the nomination process.

After the consultant has prepared the draft nomination form, city staff will take over the rest of the steps in the process, the press release states.

“Becoming a National Register-listed Historic District does not introduce any restrictions for residents,” the press release states. “It recognizes and honors the history of the neighborhood, opens the door to tax incentives and grant opportunities, and requires that federal actions (such as many transportation or utility projects) must consider any negative impacts on the neighborhood as part of their processes.”

