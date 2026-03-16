By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The region is under a Tornado Watch, which is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday night. “Severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and hail,” according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts could reach 70 to 80 mph.

Most area school divisions are closed or are closing early today. The following local organizations and governments have also announced weather-related closures and cancellations:

Stafford County Courts and Government

General District, Circuit and Juvenile/Domestic Relations courts closed at noon. County Government, the regional landfill, Belman Recycling, and the Voter Registar will close at 2 p.m. All early voting will end at 2 p.m. All Parks activities are canceled.

City of Fredericksburg

The Dog Park and Alum Spring Park are closed today due to weather conditions. All Parks and Recreation programs are cancelled.

Spotsylvania County Courts and Government

All courts, the Treasurer’s Office, Commissioner of Revenue, Office of Elections/Early Voting, Visitors Center, and Museum will close at 1 p.m. Convenience Centers and the landfill will close at 2 p.m.

Central Rappahannock Regional Library

All library branches will close at 1 p.m. today.

Washington Heritage Museums

The lecture “Mary Washington: George’s Much-Maligned Mother” scheduled for this evening is postponed.

Micah Cold Weather/Daytime Storm Shelter

A daytime storm shelter in FXBG Baptist Church (1016 Caroline Street entrance) opened at noon today and will be open until the community dinner.

After dinner, the bus will run to Cold Weather Shelter, but may be later than usual depending on the storm.

If storms are severe, people may be asked to shelter-in-place for the night at FXBG Baptist Church.

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