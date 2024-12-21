Sunday Books & Culture is Edited by Vanessa Sekinger

THE BEST MICROBREWERY OPENED BY A FORMER INSURANCE CLAIMS ADJUSTER IN STAFFORD COUNTY

Laudenbachbrewing.com

Reviewed by Drew Gallagher

Laudenbach Brewing opened at 45 Centreport Parkway, Suite 101, in Stafford just in time to save me from driving into a bridge abutment as I was heading home from Pennsylvania in typical Sunday afternoon traffic on I-95. The ride was tedious, and the only way to break the unending sea of red brake lights was to get off 95 and sample a Cled’s Red Ale at the newly opened Laudenbach Brewing. The short stop in this empty warehouse, convincingly turned German beer garden, reminded me that I had a wife and children who I love very much, and the world still has good beer which I also love very much. I took a growler home (and fought the urge to open it on the ride home) and the skies opened up and hark, the herald angels did sing.

Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer residing in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He is the second-most-prolific book reviewer and first video book reviewer in the 136-year history of the Free Lance-Star Newspaper. He aspires to be the second-most-prolific book reviewer in the history of FXBG Advance.

Share

THE BEST PLAYS I SAW IN FREDERICKSBURG IN 2024

Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble

University of Mary Washington Theatre

Reviewed by Dennis Wemm

This year it was tough to decide on favorites because I did not see a play that disappointed me or the audiences.

Congratulations to all the local companies.

I have to say I use some different standards for different groups: some are truly community based, one is a university, and one has just declared an intention to be considered a regional theatre for a wider audience. Each plays to different people. Which speaks best to the audience it’s intended for? This makes it a tough call.

Two productions provided experiences that were equally intense, challenging, and entertaining while dealing well with experience and skill levels of the performers, designers, and directors.

The Shawshank Redemption (Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble) was based on the Stephen King story, adapted from the film script. This was a clearly staged, intense performance that in spite of the familiarity of the material had a distinct vision, a challenging performance style and design, and innovated the use of the 810 Caroline space. Which is still lacking in an elevator for movement challenged patrons (ahem).

The other, equally challenging and transformative, was 12 Angry Jurors at Klein Theatre by the UMW Theatre. Like Shawshank, it took familiar material and twisted its proverbial tail until it transformed into a different story while maintaining the same theme.

Both shows were great ensembles supported by excellent and imaginative staging. Both held their audiences enthralled for the length of their performance. Check out their shows for 2025 at their websites.

Dennis Wemm is a retired professor of theatre and communication, having taught and led both departments at Glenville State College for 34 years. In his off time he was president and sometimes Executive Director of the West Virginia Theatre Conference, secretary and president of the Southeastern Theatre Conference, and generally enjoyed a life in theatre.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Last Week's Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month