Wounded Knee: Party Politics and the Road to an American Massacre

By Heather Cox Richardson

Gross gerrymandering, sky-high tariffs that punish working people, dehumanizing non-Europeans living in America, broken promises, and reckless political rhetoric.

America in 2025⁸, to be sure.

But it was also America during the latter third of the 19th century, and especially during the presidency of Benjamin Harrison.

Heather Cox Richardson, best-known today for her daily publication “Letters from an American,” is one of the country’s leading historians of the post-Civil War era and the American West. This book was not written as a critique of the Trump Administration — it was released in 2010 — but rather to explain how American politics led to the massacre of Sioux at Wounded Knee.

That story involves Civil War hero William Tecumseh Sherman and his brother John, President Harrison and his party’s quest to retain power by leveraging incoming states to the union to advantage his party, and the little-known back story of the Ghost Dance as well as the fear that it generated among some whites.

Most disturbingly, it covers how the government turned a needless, blood-thirsty massacre into the story of an heroic American victory.

It is dangerous, indeed wrong, to look at past events and draw lines to the present in a misguided belief that history is repeating itself. However, it is helpful to examine past events and come to appreciate that even in trying times such as the nation is living through, it’s not the first time that the nation has faced them.

Cox helps readers understand the horrible consequences that can emerge when we place power above people, and provides hope that even in the darkest times, we can learn — for a time — and move forward.

