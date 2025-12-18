Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Delegate-elect Nicole Cole

REPRESENTING HD-66

There’s a generation of adults (including me) who grew up on School House Rock lessons on math, English, history and CIVICS. My all time favorite was “I’m just a bill. Yes, I am only a bill, and I’m sitting here on Capitol Hill…”

As Delegate for Virginia’s 66th House District, I have the privilege of representing our community in Richmond, bringing local priorities to the state Capitol, and working to ensure that policies and programs support the needs of Spotsylvania and Caroline counties. While it will not be as poetic as School House Rock, through this column I want to share how the legislative process functions, how community input shapes decision-making, and the ways a Delegate works to serve residents.

The Work of a Delegate

A Delegate proposes, reviews, and votes on laws that affect education, public safety, economic development, environmental protections, and more. But the role goes beyond legislation: it involves understanding the concerns of families, schools, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, and connecting the district with state resources that support long-term growth and opportunity. Community members play a critical role in shaping legislative priorities. Feedback from residents, local organizations, and schools informs which issues need attention and helps guide the development of proposals that respond to real challenges in the district.

Challenges and Opportunities in the 66th District

Through conversations with residents and local leaders, several priorities have consistently emerged. Many families are facing rising costs for housing, energy, healthcare, and daily living, highlighting the importance of affordability in legislative decisions. Improving education remains another central focus, with residents emphasizing the need to strengthen resources, support teachers, and ensure that students have the tools they need to succeed. Protecting fundamental rights is also top of mind, as community members value policies that safeguard freedoms and promote fairness throughout daily life. The legislative process is designed to address these priorities, though progress often takes time. Through consistent engagement, careful planning, and deliberate action, meaningful change can be achieved over the long term.

Getting Started Early

Even before my official swearing-in on January 14, the work of representing the district has already begun. Over the past weeks, I have attended community events, volunteered alongside local organizations, and met with leaders to discuss the district’s needs. Bill ideas submitted by community members have already been sent for drafting, and I have participated in orientation sessions in Richmond to learn about the resources available to support effective legislative work. These early efforts ensure that when the session begins, I am prepared to act on the priorities identified by residents.

How the Process Works

Once bills are introduced, they move through committees, debates, and votes before becoming law. Throughout this process, constituents remain a critical part of the work by sharing perspectives, attending hearings, and collaborating with organizations that provide research and expertise. This partnership helps ensure that legislation reflects the needs of the community, addressing issues such as housing affordability, education, energy efficiency, and fundamental rights.

Looking Ahead to the 2026 Session

At the upcoming legislative session, I will start the work of aligning state policies with the challenges and opportunities identified by our community. While my overall goals for a successful session focus on supporting economic and cost-of-living relief for families, advancing education and student resources, strengthening protections for fundamental rights, and promoting energy efficiency and environmental stewardship — as a new delegate, there will be much learning, observing, questioning and absorbing going on in January.

By staying engaged and involved in the process, the community plays a vital role in shaping legislation that strengthens life across the 66th District.

“Wow, you sure gotta count a lotta steps to get to this Capitol Building here in [Richmond].” I’ll be back in January to let you know how it’s going and more about my journey to turn an idea into a bill into a law.

In service,

Nicole

