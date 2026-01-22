Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Del. Nicole Cole

REPRESENTING HD-66

As I officially begin my first legislative session, I do so with deep gratitude, a strong sense of purpose, and a genuine commitment to serving the residents of Virginia’s 66th District. This opening week was about laying the groundwork.

We focused on getting our office up and running, preparing for the responsibilities ahead, and learning how the legislative process truly works day to day. From organizing our workspace and setting up internal workflows to reviewing committee schedules and responding to constituent communications, my team and I worked to build an operation that is accessible, organized, and ready to serve. So far it has been humbling, exciting, and inspiring to step into this role and represent House District 66 as a legislator.

Wednesday marked a meaningful milestone as I was officially sworn in and took my seat in the House chamber for the first time. I was initially appointed to the Committee on Privileges and Elections, an honor that allowed me to immediately participate in the legislative process. That same day, I observed floor proceedings and learned how debate and voting operate on the House floor. I also cast my first votes on several measures, including HJ1, which addresses reproductive freedom; HJ2, focused on restoring voter rights; HJ9, supporting marriage equality; and HJ6007, a procedural resolution guiding legislative operations. Taking part in these early decisions reinforced the responsibility of this role and the importance of thoughtful, informed leadership on behalf of our community.

Due to scheduling conflicts with other committee responsibilities, I later transitioned from Privileges and Elections to my final committee assignments in Finance, Counties, Cities and Towns, and Health and Human Services. These committees allow me to engage directly in issues that affect local governments, economic stability, healthcare access, and overall community wellbeing. As committee work continues to ramp up, I have begun reviewing legislation and supporting research efforts. I am also tracking bills and preparing briefings to ensure I am fully informed and ready to advocate effectively.

Demonstrating a proactive start to the session, I have initially filed 13 bills, with five more to come. This legislative package focuses on strengthening schools and expanding housing access. It also prioritizes protecting consumers and ratepayers, supporting workers and small businesses, improving government efficiency, and honoring community leaders. Highlights include supporting stronger school funding and ensuring local education budgets meet student needs HB412. Strengthening public utility oversight and protecting ratepayers from excessive increases are addressed through HB420, HB421, and HB422. Improving educational leadership standards and accountability within school systems is the focus of HB1165 and HB1168. Supporting small farms and agricultural development across the Commonwealth is addressed in HB1169. Honoring the life and legacy of Anthony L. Bennett, Sr., a respected member of the Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg community whose life reflected service, dedication, and strong family values, is recognized through HJ55. Residents can follow the progress of these bills at lis.virginia.gov.

Saturday offered meaningful moments of reflection and connection. The day began with the Annual Prayer Breakfast. It continued with the Governor’s official swearing in ceremony and concluded with the Inaugural Ball. These moments created opportunities to connect with colleagues and leaders from across the Commonwealth. They also allowed me to begin building relationships that will support collaboration throughout the session.

I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to serve and for the trust placed in me by the people of the 66th District. I look forward to continuing this work with humility and energy. I remain deeply committed to listening, learning, and delivering results for our community.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”