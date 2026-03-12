By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The Fredericksburg SPCA has reached the Snuggly 16 round of March Muttness, a nationwide virtual fundraising tournament hosted by the Humane Society of Southern Arizona and benefiting animal shelters around the country.

The local shelter has competed against 50 rescues since March 1 and is among the final 16. It’s also the only Virginia shelter still in the running.

March Muttness invites participating shelters to go head-to-head in fundraising matchups. The Fredericksburg SPCA is now in a matchup with the Adams County Pet Rescue from Othello, Washington, and has until Saturday, March 14, at 11 p.m., to outraise them in order to advance to the next round.

“At a time when federal funding, grants, and traditional revenue streams continue to tighten, March Muttness offers shelters an innovative way to build new relationships, diversify fundraising efforts, and remind communities of the vital role local organizations play in saving animal lives,” a press release about the tournament states.

The FredSPCA’s chief in-house veterinarian is relocating to another shelter, and the organization is currently relying on fundraising to cover veterinary service for shelter pets while the position is filled.

“At Fredericksburg SPCA, every animal is spayed or neutered prior to adoption and receives age-appropriate vaccinations. In addition, more complex medical needs such as life-saving heartworm treatment, amputations, mass removals, dentals, and sick exams have historically been handled by our in-house veterinarian,” said Laurie Webb, executive director, in the press release. “As we are actively recruiting for this critical role, we will have to rely on fundraising to cover outside veterinary services for our shelter pets, which is significantly more costly per animal, and ultimately reduces the total number of animals we can help if funding isn’t secured.”

Donate here to support the shelter and help it advance to the next round in March Muttness 2026.



Share

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries