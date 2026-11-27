FREDLINES

Claire Marshall Watkins, ASSOCIATE EDITOR

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Cold weather, warm memories: Locals reflect on marching in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Jonathan Hunley 11/26/2026

The year was 2018, and the Massaponax High School graduate was part of a JMU contingent that played at the coldest-ever Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. An Arctic blast dropped temperatures to 17 degrees, with winds of 15-20 mph creating a wind chill that fell to 5 degrees, according to The Weather Channel.

Patrick Foreman, now 27 and living in Northern Virginia, was one of two people with Fredericksburg-area ties who shared recollections of performing in the famous parade, which celebrates its 100th edition Thursday.

He was in his sophomore year, and JMU’s band, the Marching Royal Dukes, took charter buses from Harrisonburg to New York City a day or two before Thanksgiving.

Two Gobblers, a Tech and a Jive: 4 local turkey sandwiches to try

By Kathy Knotts & Jeff Kearney 11/26/2026

While the big bird steals the attention on Thursday, the real star of the Thanksgiving holiday is the leftover sandwich. It’s one you make multiple times over the weekend, piled with turkey, dressing (or stuffing, depending on your linguistic customs), gravy, cranberry sauce and whatever else you have on hand.

We tracked down a few local variations of the post-Thanksgiving turkey sandwich to try if somehow your take-home container was lacking the right ingredients.

Colonial Forge, Brooke Point meet for Region 6B crown

By Sean Labar 11/26/2026

The two Stafford County rivals are riding lengthy win streaks heading into Saturday’s matchup, with a trip to the Class 6 state semifinals on the line.

Since falling 40-34 in overtime to Colonial Forge back on Oct. 9, Brooke Point has won six consecutive games. The Black-Hawks knocked off Gainesville 28-21 in the opening round of the playoffs before triumphing over Battlefield, 27-14, in the semifinals last week.

Colonial Forge, meanwhile enters the matchup riding an eight-game win streak. The Eagles’ only loss of the season came back in September when they fell to Oakton, 32-23, but they have been perfect ever since. Colonial Forge cruised to a dominant 41-14 victory over Independence in the first round of the postseason before rallying past Gar-Field, 22-7, last week.

Is your Thanksgiving turkey still frozen? No problem. (paywalled)

By Pilar Davis 11/26/2026

There’s little like the panic that wells up in a person when it’s nearly time to dig into Thanksgiving dinner and the turkey is still frozen in some parts.

Many first-time cooks realize too late just how long it can take to fully thaw a frozen turkey. Fret not. There are some things Turkey Day chefs can do to help speed up the process, even at the last minute, according to foodsafety.gov.

If the turkey is still frozen solid and it’s small enough, it can be popped in the microwave for about six minutes per pound to thaw, or until thawed. After it’s thawed, it must be transferred immediately to the oven if oven preparation is preferred.

North Stafford High School breaks ground on new arts wing (paywalled)

By Pilar Davis 11/27/2026

Students at North Stafford High School will have a newly built space to show off their talent and artistic sides in time for the fall 2028 semester.

The high school officially broke ground on a new performing arts wing last week. The district says the new wing marks an investment in expanding arts education opportunities for students.

Dr. Brian Raska, principal at North Stafford, says the arts are valuable to students’ education.

Heavy rain and gusty winds continue across the region on Thanksgiving; drier weekend ahead

By PLN News 11/26/2026

Heavy rain and strong northeast winds continue across the Washington, D.C., area and Northern Virginia on Thanksgiving Day as a coastal storm moves through, according to the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington forecast office.

At Quantico Marine Corps Airfield – Turner Field, midday conditions showed rain and fog/mist with a temperature of 54 degrees, humidity at 90 percent, and visibility of about 1.25 miles. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday, and a Coastal Flood Advisory is in place until early Friday for coastal and tidal areas.

The National Weather Service forecast for Quantico Station calls for rain through the day with a high near 58 degrees. Northeast winds of 16 to 26 mph are expected, with gusts as high as 49 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent, with new precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Soup dumpling restaurant Nan Xiang planned at Fredericksburg’s Central Park

By PLN News 11/26/2026

Nan Xiang, a Chinese restaurant featuring soup dumplings, is planned at 2851 Plank Road in Fredericksburg’s Central Park shopping center, the Fredericksburg Free Press reports, citing the chain’s website.

That address is home to an Applebee’s, and it’s unclear how long that restaurant will remain. No opening date has been announced for Nan Xiang. Applebee’s locations at Stafford Marketplace and in Spotsylvania’s Southpoint area recently closed.

ADVANCE READS

David S. Kerr, Phil Huber

Architect of the Capitol/ Embarkation of Mayflower Pilgrims on the Speedwell from Delft Haven, South Holland in 1620. Pilgrims John Carver, William Bradford, and Miles Standish at prayer during the voyage to North America. 1843 romanticised history painting by Robert W. Weir.

David S. Kerr, SPECIAL TO THE ADVANCE

Founding father and second President of the United States John Adams credited the Mayflower Compact as being one of the foundation stones of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. Other framers, including Thomas Jefferson, offered similar comments.

But the Mayflower Compact wasn’t like the other statements and declarations that helped guide our founding fathers. It wasn’t as expansive as the Magna Carta and it didn’t borrow from the legacy of the ancient Greeks and Romans or, for that matter, from the philosophers of the Enlightenment. Rather, it was a simple document borne out of practicality and necessity.

READ ON

Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Donald Trump has discovered the ideal election: one the Constitution prohibits, against an opponent who is not running, with the winner announced in advance.

Naturally, he won.

In a November 12 interview with Stephen A. Smith, Trump said he would beat Barack Obama “easily.” Obama was “highly overrated” and “a divider,” he explained. Trump described himself as someone who brings people together. Presumably, the people arguing about that statement do not count.

READ ON

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