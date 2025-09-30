By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Imagine this: the bell rings for the first day of school, but your child’s desk is empty. No notebook, no supplies, no chance to start on equal footing. The lack of what seems like “just paper” can mean falling behind on the very first assignment, standing out for the wrong reason, or carrying a quiet shame all year.

With rising prices, this experience is becoming more common. Families nationwide spend an average of $586 per child on back-to-school supplies, clothing, and technology, according to Capital One Shopping’s 2025 research—with costs for high schoolers often rising beyond that.

And while prices climb, paychecks don’t. Credit Karma found that 39% of parents say they cannot afford back-to-school shopping this year, while 44% expect to take on debt to cover costs.

More than half (54%) say they’ll sacrifice necessities like groceries to make sure their children have what they need.

Lueden Sheikhnureldin, an English teacher at James Monroe High School, sees this every day in her classroom.

“I knew what it was like to not afford supplies and then be behind the class because you didn't buy a notebook right away,” she said. “It is such a terrible feeling as a child to feel like you are being punished for something out of your control. When I became a teacher, one of my main goals was being able to provide ALL the supplies my kids would need.”

That generosity comes out of her own pocket, and she’s not alone. Across Fredericksburg, teachers regularly spend hundreds each year to make sure students don’t stumble before they even start. But even with their support, it’s not enough.

When students don’t have the supplies they need, they miss early assignments, fall into patterns of disengagement, or feel too embarrassed to ask for help. What looks like a lack of participation or a late paper can actually be the product of financial strain.

It doesn’t stop there. Sheikhnureldin recalls students not being able to take AP exams due to the fees, thereby leaving earned college credit on the table. Others skip homecoming or prom because their families can’t afford the extra expenses after paying mandatory school dues.

“That may seem silly,” Sheikhnureldin said, “but dances are an integral part of building school culture and community, and our economically disadvantaged students often have to focus 100% of their time and energy to academics and they never get to just be kids.”

The Giving Tree at James Monroe High School hosted a Prom Attire Walk.

Teachers in Fredericksburg City Public Schools go above and beyond to make sure low-income students can still experience milestones and fun events. They often sponsor tickets, yearbooks, and other necessities for students.

For example, Tammy Clark, a P.E. teacher, arranged a hairstylist and makeup artist for prom this past May. She also runs The Giving Tree, a pantry that supports students with clothing and school supplies, including prom dresses and suits.

The high school also operates Tough City Suds, which provides laundry facilities at the school to ensure that families can send their children to class in clean clothes.

But the need continues to outpace the available help.

The bigger question, Sheikhnureldin wonders, is what message students are getting from society sends when they have to start the year at a disadvantage due to their family’s bank account.

“It really should be the norm that schools buy teachers class sets,” Sheikhnureldin said. “Until that day, I will keep providing for my students.”

Back-to-school costs in Fredericksburg aren’t just about notebooks and pencils. They’re about who gets to begin the year with confidence, and who is left scrambling to catch up. Until that gap is closed, teachers and staff will keep filling it, because what’s really at stake isn’t supplies. It’s whether every child has a fair chance to learn, belong, and dream as big as the year ahead.

Fredericksburg offers a variety of support programs for families who need assistance. For a list of local resources, visit the school division’s website.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”