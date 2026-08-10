FREDLINES

Eve Evans, EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

Damian Santos/Unsplash

Two Displaced After Early-Morning House Fire in Stafford County

By Uriah Kiser, 08/10/2026

A two-story home in the 100 block of Indian Point Road in Stafford County suffered significant damage early Saturday after a fire that started in the attached garage spread into the residence, attic, and roof, according to Stafford County Fire Rescue. Crews were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. and got the blaze under control in about 45 minutes with help from Fredericksburg personnel. No injuries were reported and working smoke alarms were present. Two occupants were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross, while the Fire Marshal’s Office investigates.

Goolrick’s Ribbon Cutting Draws Crowd Friday

By Uriah Kiser, 08/07/2026

Historic Goolrick’s in downtown Fredericksburg held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Aug. 7, marking the reopening of the landmark soda fountain and lunch counter at 901 Caroline Street. The event drew a crowd of neighbors celebrating the long-awaited return. Potomac Local reporter Mike Salmon covered the event, which included video of the celebration.

Free haircuts and backpacks handed out by Monster Roofing (paywalled)

By Pilar Davis, 08/09/2026

Monster Roofing and Siding, owned by Donte and Nikki Garnett, organized a community back-to-school event Friday at the Chancellor Community Center in Fredericksburg, bringing together local businesses to offer free haircuts, food, a bounce house, and school supplies. The Garnetts took over hosting the annual event this year after their usual venue partner, Gentlemen’s Club Barbershop, was unavailable, though its owner Tony Covert still donated his time alongside barbers from K. Carter Styles and Hampton Roads-based Sharp Edgez Barbershop. Sponsors including Paisano’s Pizza, Inflatable Jump Rentals, Dry Time Restoration, First Class Roofing and Tree Service, and Versatile Lawn Care contributed food, supplies, and services despite hot, rainy weather in the days prior. Organizers said the goal was easing back-to-school financial stress on local families.

Appomattox deputy killed on US 460 while responding to crash (paywalled)

By Mark Hand The News & Advance, 08/08/2026

An eight-vehicle chain-reaction crash on U.S. 460 in Campbell County Thursday killed Appomattox County Sheriff’s Deputy Burlie W. Duvall III, 33, and injured seven others with non-life-threatening injuries. State police say Duvall and another deputy had stopped to assist at an initial crash scene when a tractor-trailer swerved to avoid the stopped vehicles and struck him; he died at the scene. The highway was closed for an extended period while investigators worked the scene, and Sheriff Robert Richardson praised Duvall’s service and dedication. Virginia State Police continue to investigate, and funeral arrangements will be announced by the sheriff’s office.

Man pleads guilty to felony charges in Spotsylvania crash (paywalled)

By Keith Epps, 08/09/2026

Matthew Connor Hughes, 23, of Orange pleaded guilty Friday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to permanent maiming while driving intoxicated and two counts of DUI with serious injury, after a Dec. 13 single-vehicle crash on Salem Church Road that severely injured his three passengers. Hughes told police he’d been drinking and was driving 75-80 mph in a 35 mph zone, with blood-alcohol testing later showing he was well over the legal limit. His passengers suffered severe, life-threatening injuries — including a ruptured spleen, punctured lungs, and organ exposure — while Hughes himself was only minorly hurt. He faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing on Oct. 15 and remains free on bond.

Rep. Vindman: Veterans say care at Fredericksburg VA is good, wait times a hassle

By Jonathan Hunley, 08/10/2026

Rep. Eugene Vindman said Friday that veterans generally praise the quality of care at the Fredericksburg VA Health Care Center but face persistent problems with canceled and delayed appointments, sometimes learning of cancelations en route. At a roundtable with Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones, Vindman noted the facility opened over a year ago at just one-third of planned staffing and remains around 40 percent staffed; he’s pushing bipartisan legislation to boost VA staffing transparency nationwide. Jones, who also met separately with faith leaders in Fredericksburg to discuss homelessness and civil rights issues, called the local VA “criminally understaffed” and said his office is committed to being more responsive to constituents.

ADVANCE READS

Steve Watkins, Phil Huber

By Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

King George schools lawsuit. Child Pornography cases. Start of School. Student Killed in Orange. Embezzlement case. Humana and MWHC on the outs. Data Center moratorium initiative.

READ ON

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By Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

The Advocate, the nation’s oldest and largest LGBTQ publication, expanded coverage of the King George School Board’s anti-LGBTQ actions last week with an article headlined “A Virginia school board bent over backward to block an LGBTQ+ club. One mom explains why she’s suing.”

The subhead: “Susan Park says she filed a federal lawsuit after the King George County School Board repeatedly rewrote its rules to keep a gay-straight alliance from forming.”

READ ON

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By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Drive east from Fredericksburg toward Dahlgren and you encounter the fences and warning signs surrounding one of the Navy’s key testing ranges. Head north and you find Marines pounding Quantico’s trails. Around here, we know something about real toughness and real weapons. We smell jet fuel, hear live fire, and watch military families juggle deployments and Little League.

That is why Pete Hegseth’s version of “toughness” at the Pentagon should alarm this region.

READ ON

STATE OF THE STATE

VaNews/VIRGINIA PUBLIC ACCESS PROJECT

Stephen Poore/Unsplash

By DAVE RESS, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

As usual, turnout was light in this summer’s primaries — but the numbers for who did show up could give an early temperature reading on Virginia’s political climate. That’s because turnout this summer in districts Democrats are targeting to flip was significantly higher than in the much-energized summer of 2024, as then-President Joe Biden’s faltering reelection hopes headed for their final collapse. “What is key to me is the votes cast in the CD (Congressional District) 1, 2 and 5 Democratic primaries. This to me signals interest and enthusiasm within the Democratic base,” said Alex Keena, a political scientist at Virginia Commonwealth University.

By NATHANIEL CLINE, Virginia Mercury

A federal judge ruled Thursday evening that the Shenandoah County School Board broke federal civil rights laws when it brought back Confederate school names two years ago, and ordered the monikers be removed promptly. The Virginia State Conference of the NAACP and families of six students had challenged the school board for renaming two schools after Confederate Gens. Turner Ashby, Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson in 2024. The schools had been rebranded in 2021 to strip the Confederate names.

By KATE SELTZER, Virginian-Pilot (Metered Paywall - 2 articles a month)

As former U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria celebrated her victory in Tuesday’s primary, she was surrounded by Virginia Democratic politicians. Rep. Bobby Scott, former Gov. Ralph Northam and Chesapeake Del. Cliff Hayes rallied the tightly-packed crowd of supporters who crammed into Happy Cafe in Virginia Beach. ... Although progressive candidates racked up wins against Democratic incumbents elsewhere in the country — notably in Michigan, Colorado and New York — it wasn’t their night in Virginia.

By MEGHAN MANGRUM, Cardinal News

For years, it rained inside Prince Edward Elementary School. Photographs show the large plastic buckets and trash bins teachers and school staff would set out on rainy days to catch the water seeping through the ceiling and dampening walls. By 2022, at least three rooms in the part of the school built in the 1980s had been rendered unusable due to water damage and mildew. The school’s 800 students and teachers had nowhere to go: The county, known for its part in the fight against racial segregation in public schools during the 1950s and 1960s, has just three school buildings. And though County Administrator Doug Stanley has for years called the district the “poster child for crumbling schools,” Prince Edward isn’t alone.

By ERIC BAZAIL-EIMIL, Politico

Judge Paul McCloskey scanned a group of immigrant children, none of whom had lawyers present, in his windowless suburban Virginia courtroom this past Thursday. “Where’s the 7-year-old?” he asked. The clerk gestured for Moises, a small boy in a wrinkled white button-down shirt and blue pants, and his mother to come forward to make his case. The U.S. government is trying to deport Moises. Since his young mother is not yet in what are termed “removal proceedings,” Moises has to navigate the immigration courts as an individual. ... “Prepare yourself to speak on your behalf,” McCloskey told Moises in a soft but stern tone. The Trump administration has made it considerably more difficult for Moises — and the eight other children who showed up without legal representation in McCloskey’s courtroom Wednesday and Thursday — to find a lawyer.

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Articles from newspapers throughout the Commonwealth and Washington D.C. Firewalls will block you from reading some, but you’ll at least have some idea about what’s going on from the headlines and summaries. CLICK HERE.

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