By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

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The Rickord triplets are graduates of Colonial Forge High School, and today all three work in Stafford Schools as paraeducators with special education students.

The Rickord triplets are accustomed to attention. Triplets are, after all, fairly uncommon. Less than 74 out of every 100,000 births are triplets are more. So no surprise they made the local Fairfax paper when their mother brought them into the world.

Though born further north, Ashley, Caitlyn, and Rachael Rickord were raised in Stafford County where they continue to reside today. They also work in Stafford County. And in what is likely as rare as triplet births is the fact that all three work for the same employer — Stafford County Public Schools.

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Caitlyn was the first to take the plunge, starting in August 2023 on the advice of one of her principles in high school — all three sisters graduated from Colonial Forge — who encouraged her to apply for a paraeducator opening working with Special Education (SPED) kids at Stafford High School.

It didn’t take long for Caitlyn’s enthusiasm for the job to catch on with Ashley and Rachael who also landed jobs as paraeducators working with SPED kids. Ashley works at Moncure Elementary School, and Rachael at Shirley C. Heim Middle School.

For Ashley the rewards of working as a paraeducator with SPED kids is tangible. “SPED is a great field to get into,” she told the Advance. “Seeing the kids improve in little things brings me joy and makes a difference.”

For Caitlyn, the joy is equal parts seeing the kids grow, but also growing herself in her role. There’s a “lot of growth in that field,” she said. “A lot of my coworkers have told me how much I’ve grown.” She finds her supportive coworkers one of the best aspects of her job.

Having your sisters involved in the same district is also helpful. “Sometimes we can connect,” said Rachael. We’re all “familiar with” the challenges and joys that come with working as a paraeducator, and this allows them to share ideas.

Rachael is hoping to now continue her education and take the next step up the ladder and become a kindergarten teacher.

Caitlyn and Ashley are still working through whether to make education a full-time career, but both share an enthusiasm for the experiences they’ve had in their roles.

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