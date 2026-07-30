FREDLINES

Eve Evans, EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

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Data center developer back for another try in Fredericksburg (Paywalled)

Keith Epps

07/29/2026

A developer is making another push to bring a data center campus to Fredericksburg, unveiling a significantly scaled-back proposal aimed at addressing residents’ concerns over noise, water use and the project’s overall footprint. The revised plan cuts the development in half, eliminates potable water for cooling, expands green space and includes millions of dollars in infrastructure, schools and public safety funding in hopes of winning City Council approval. Read the article to learn what changes were made to the proposal, what incentives the developer is offering, why opponents remain unconvinced, and what comes next in the approval process.

Four juveniles arrested after armed robbery in Stafford (Paywalled)

By Keith Epps

07/29/2026

Four juveniles were arrested in connection with a July 18 armed robbery on Ebenezer Church Road in Stafford County, where victims arranging a Facebook Marketplace sale were robbed of a sweatshirt and fired upon as they fled. Investigators determined the suspects had waited in a vacant apartment before the robbery, later identified all four juveniles through search warrants and surveillance, recovered the stolen property, and charged them with multiple felony offenses, including armed robbery, attempted aggravated malicious wounding, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Man convicted in Stafford for sexual abuse of child (Paywalled)

By Keith Epps

07/29/2026

Joseph Stanley Lewis, 33, pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to sodomy and aggravated sexual battery charges stemming from the sexual abuse of a seven-year-old child in December 2025. Under a plea agreement, Lewis will receive a prison sentence of 15 to 25 years when he is sentenced Oct. 19, and prosecutors agreed not to pursue a sodomy charge that carried a mandatory life sentence. Lewis was arrested after the child’s father discovered the abuse at a Stafford home, and he later admitted to the offense during an interview with detectives.

Five apply for vacant Fredericksburg School Board seat

By Adele Uphaus

07/30/2026

Five Fredericksburg residents have applied for the interim at-large seat on the city School Board following Jarvis Bailey’s resignation. The applicants are Justin Carter, Beth Flanagan, Stanley Jones, Jacob Parcell, and Anthony Watkins, with backgrounds including education, military service, nonprofit leadership, and community service. The candidates will address the School Board and public on Aug. 3, and the board plans to appoint an interim representative on Aug. 17 to serve through the end of 2026.

Stafford student appointed to governor’s Student Advisory Board

By Adele Uphaus

07/29/2026

Ta’Layah Davis, a rising senior at Stafford High School, was appointed to Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s Student Advisory Board, where she will provide student perspectives on education policy in Virginia. Davis, who also serves as a student representative to the Stafford School Board, plans to advocate for improved mental health support, teacher support, and changes to how schools address student needs. She said the experience has increased her interest in advocacy and politics while she plans to pursue nursing after graduation.

Spotsylvania School Board approves budget with additional state funding

By Adele Uphaus

07/28/2026

Spotsylvania County Public Schools will use about $5 million in additional state funding to restore deferred positions and add staff focused on student support and instruction. The funding will support new special education positions, a school counselor, reading interventionists, career and technical education instructors, and other staffing needs. The school board also reviewed a proposed $237 million share of a $400 million bond referendum that would fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, and transportation projects if approved by voters in November.

No ChatGPT Ban: Manassas School Board Ditches AI Rules After Detection Fight

07/30/2026

The Montgomery County School Board voted 6-1 to adopt a version of its student Code of Conduct without specific artificial intelligence language after debating proposed updates related to AI misuse and academic dishonesty. Board members discussed concerns about enforcement, teacher training, unreliable detection tools, and potential equity issues, while supporters of the change argued that explicit AI language would clarify existing plagiarism rules. The board may revisit the issue with a simpler AI provision before the start of the school year.

ADVANCE READS

Steve Watkins, Jeff Eastland, Phil Huber

By Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

Residents of the Idlewild subdivision in Fredericksburg were surprised to learn at an online community forum Monday night that the company proposing construction of a 150-foot wireless telecommunications tower had been in meetings with city officials for much of the past 18 months.

They also learned that the builder, Milestone Towers, met with members of City Council “four or five” months ago during which they discussed an offer of $25,000 and an undisclosed annual “revenue share arrangement” for use of city property as a cell-tower location next door to Walker-Grant Middle School and 250 feet from the Idlewild property line.

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By Jeff Eastland, ADVANCE CONTRIBUTOR

The current Democratic party has now embraced a new form of climate action—that is, virtually no climate action at all. Instead, their approach is now being framed as “Energy Affordability.

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By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Democrats are within 100 days of the 2026 election, and time is not an ally. The party does not have the luxury of drift, delay, or self-indulgent debate. Every day from now until Election Day must be used to organize, persuade, register, and turn out voters, because in politics, power does not go to the side with the best intentions. It goes to the side that builds the larger coalition and gets it to the polls.

STATE OF THE STATE

VaNews/VIRGINIA PUBLIC ACCESS PROJECT

Colonial Williamsburg/Christian Alvarez/Unsplash

By MICHAEL MARTZ, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones is creating a new enforcement unit in his office to aid a state crackdown on illegal sales of liquid nicotine to underage youth, as well as other unauthorized products by vape shops. Jones said the new “regulated products enforcement unit” will oversee sales of products containing liquid nicotine, as well as products containing THC and hemp, kratom and “other emerging intoxicants.” The office will work closely with the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, which already enforces laws against underage tobacco sales, under a law that the General Assembly adopted this year on illegal sales by vape shops.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE AND MICHELLE L. PRICE, Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a $22.5 billion renovation of Washington Dulles International Airport that will end the use of the widely disliked “people movers,” the mobile lounges that have been used for decades to shuttle travelers to and from the main terminal. In place of the people movers, the airport will add a new U-shaped passenger train, a central walking tunnel, more moving walkways and new concourses. An above-ground parking garage closer to the main terminal with space for 32,000 vehicles is also in the offing, according to Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

By ELIZABETH MCGOWAN, Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism

Last autumn, a peculiar-looking crop sprouted on a Loudoun County clearing where cattle have grazed since the late 1700s. This summer, curious farmers are still flocking to the undulating parcel of piedmont to investigate. What’s the draw? Forty-two solar panels planted in neat rows. They’re strategically interspersed among raised and in-ground beds of vegetables flourishing at the Community Farm at Roundabout Meadows where Highway 50 meets Highway 15. The eight-acre farm is the first place in the commonwealth where solar energy is being integrated with crop-based agriculture. The whole point of the unique combination is to demonstrate how the two industries can exist in harmony, not discord.

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Articles from newspapers throughout the Commonwealth and Washington D.C. Firewalls will block you from reading some, but you’ll at least have some idea about what’s going on from the headlines and summaries. CLICK HERE.

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