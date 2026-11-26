FREDLINES

Claire Marshall Watkins, ASSOCIATE EDITOR

Damian Santos/Unsplash

UMW print exchange asks artists to define America at 250

By Sarah Ernst 11/25/2026

As the nation’s 250th anniversary year winds down, the University of Mary Washington is closing it out with a question instead of a history lesson.

“USA 250: A Print Exchange,” on view through Dec. 7 at the university’s Ridderhof Martin Gallery, gathers work from printmakers across the country who were asked to respond to a single prompt: “What does it mean to be American?”

The national exhibition was organized by Coorain Devin, an assistant professor of studio art at UMW, and Tracy Stonestreet, director of UMW Galleries, and supported in part by a 2026 Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences Summer Institute Research Grant. The prints are shown alongside recent student artwork, writing and research on the same theme.

Heavy rain, gusty wind forecast for Thanksgiving Day (paywalled)

By Scott Shenk 11/24/2026

The forecast for Thanksgiving Day calls for a high of 64 degrees, but that mild temperature is expected to be accompanied by heavy rain and wind.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather warning with potential “gale to storm force winds” from Wednesday through Monday from the Chesapeake Bay to Maryland, including the Interstate 95 corridor.

“The forecast remains on track for an intensifying storm system to produce strong winds, coastal flooding, & heavy rain along much of the U.S. East Coast Wednesday & Thanksgiving Day,” the weather service posted on X Tuesday. “There is the potential for strong wind gusts to cause power outages & tree damage.”

Around The Nest: UMW men drop to No. 3 in D3hoops poll (paywalled)

By Alex Murphy 11/25/2026

On Monday, D3hoops dropped its first in-season poll for the 2026-27 season, and the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball program came in at No. 3.

The Eagles, ranked No. 1 ahead of the season, got out to a 4-0 start before Rowan ended UMW’s 16-game winning streak with an 11-point victory last Saturday.

Earlier this season, UMW recorded a win over then-No. 7 Randolph-Macon in its home opener on Nov. 14. The Yellow Jackets are currently No. 14 in the latest poll after losses to both the Eagles and Hood College, now the No. 1 team in the nation.

Mom of eight imbues the beauty of adoption and gratitude (paywalled)

By Pilar Davis 11/25/2026

Families are created in many different ways. What makes a family is the love and experiences shared. Mom of eight, Sahra White, knows the truth of that sentiment better than most.

White has three biological children and multiplied her love for them by adding five adopted children to her family. White says her adopted children are no less her children than her biological children, and all of the children love each other as siblings. The family that White created did not come without hard work and occasional heartbreaks, but on Thanksgiving, she and her children, their friends and the family that raised her will all gather around the table grateful for each other.

Uranium waste keeps Navajo families from returning home amid empty cleanup promises (paywalled)

By David McCumber Senior Reporter, Lee Enterprises 11/25/2026

The little hamlet of Red Water Pond Road suffers from what the scientists call “proximity” — nearness to two large abandoned uranium mine sites and two enormous piles of contaminated waste rock from those mining operations.

From 1967 to 1982, the Northeast Church Rock Mine produced about 3.5 million tons of uranium ore, the second-largest production of any mine on the Navajo Nation.

In the process, it accumulated more than 1.4 million tons of mining waste — about a million cubic yards — much of it rock that is uranium-bearing, but not at a level then deemed economical to mill.

Virginia Tech is bowl eligible in James Franklin’s first season. Where are the Hokies going? (paywalled)

By Damien Sordelett The Roanoke Times 11/25/2026

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s third straight loss this past weekend at Miami prevented the Hokies from getting back to .500 in ACC play heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale against Virginia.

What does that mean for the Hokies and their projected bowl destinations? It means they can’t crack the top five in the league standings and will likely be in contention for bowl tie-ins that are considered in the Tier II or Tier III bracket.

Virginia Tech is 3-5 in league play heading into Saturday’s 3 p.m. clash with the Cavaliers at Lane Stadium. A win would get the Hokies to 4-5. They are mathematically eliminated from catching Miami, Wake Forest, Louisville, Clemson and SMU in the league standings. How the rest of the league’s final weekend unfolds will determine whether the Hokies can move into the pool that will be considered for Tier II bowls or if they are relegated to being in the Tier III bracket.

Most Dumfries residents who responded to a survey on Flock cameras said they do not want them

By PLN News 11/25/2026

Most Dumfries residents who responded to a town survey on Flock Safety cameras said they do not want them.

Town Manager Tangela Innis reported the results to the Town Council on Nov. 17, 2026. Three town halls drew 114 responses. Of those, 72 came from town residents and 42 from people outside the town. Among the 72 residents, 54 opposed the cameras — about 75 percent — while 18 supported them, about 25 percent.

Innis said the policy is expected to return to the council in January for final consideration, with further public feedback. No vote was taken at the Nov. 17 meeting.

VRE faces $15 million FY28 gap as board weighs subsidy hike or cuts

By PLN News 11/25/2026

Virginia Railway Express faces a projected $15 million operating gap for fiscal year 2028 once pandemic relief funds are exhausted, and staff has asked the Operations Board for guidance on whether to raise local subsidies, cut service, or do both.

Chief Financial Officer Mark Schofield told the board at its Nov. 20 meeting in Alexandria that a minimum 10 percent increase in jurisdictional contributions would lift the local subsidy from roughly $19.8 million to about $21.7 million to $21.8 million. A possible 5 percent fare increase would add about $1 million more. Even with those steps, jurisdictions would still need to cover the full remaining gap under a full-service option, or the agency could shift to a reduced “S+” schedule of roughly half the trains plus one starting July 1, which would require releasing some Keolis employees and seeking a later state budget amendment.

Planning Commission backs 167-home Destination Place on Occoquan River

By PLN News 11/25/2026

The Prince William County Planning Commission on Nov. 18 recommended approval of a rezoning for Destination Place, a 167-home community planned for 18 acres between Interstate 95 and the Occoquan Harbour Marina in Woodbridge, the Prince William Times reports.

Prince William County Public Schools expects the homes to generate 68 students zoned for Belmont Elementary, Fred M. Lynn Middle and Freedom High schools. Belmont and Freedom are both over capacity, according to county documents.

Fredericksburg approves site plan for Jeremiah Community tiny homes

By PLN News 11/25/2026

Fredericksburg’s planning department approved the site plan Nov. 23 for Jeremiah Community, Micah Ecumenical Ministries’ supportive housing project for people experiencing chronic homelessness, the Fredericksburg Free Press reports.

Ground is set to break in a few weeks on the first 50 tiny homes and a community center on the 31.7-acre site in the Bragg Hill area. The community is planned to eventually include 109 tiny homes, an 80-unit apartment complex and a health center.

Prince William County employees ratify first union contract

By PLN News 11/25/2026

More than 2,000 Prince William County government workers have ratified their first union contract, which would raise pay 13% to 21% over the next two years if county supervisors approve it, the Prince William Times reports.

SEIU Virginia 512 announced the agreement Nov. 20. It covers librarians, social workers, engineers and parks employees, among others, expands bereavement benefits and creates labor-management and health care committees. Wage talks could reopen in two years.

County police and fire employees have worked under union contracts since 2024, and Prince William teachers ratified their first contract in late 2023.

ADVANCE READS

Alex MacGillis and Andy Kroll, Donnie Johnston

J Amill Santiago/Unsplash

Alex MacGillis and Andy Kroll, PROPUBLICA

Since the Trump administration erupted this summer with criticism of the Smithsonian National Museum of American History for promoting “radical activist ideology” and precipitated the departure of Smithsonian secretary Lonnie Bunch, the White House’s next step on this front of the culture wars has been unclear.

Now the plan may have been revealed—inadvertently—in a crowded car on Washington, D.C.’s Metro transit system.

In the last week of October, as political Washington was focused on the coming midterm elections, a commuter on the Orange Line from the Northern Virginia suburbs was startled to see displayed, on the laptop of a man seated adjacent in a gray tartan suit, a document titled “Smithsonian Institution Renewal Plan.” The commuter snapped a few phone photos over the man’s shoulder and dispatched them to ProPublica.

READ ON

Donnie Johnston, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Thanksgiving traditions in America vary, at least to some extent, from household to household. Almost everyone expects to sit down with family to a meal of turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and sweet potato (or pumpkin) pie. Beyond that, Thanksgiving means different things to different people.

For me, Thanksgiving was always a day to hunt. When I was a young man, it was traditional to go on a rabbit hunt Thanksgiving morning, making sure, of course, that we were back in plenty of time for dinner. Long before the frost melted, male members of my family had gathered and had the dogs down by a briar patch sniffing for cold trails.

READ ON

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”