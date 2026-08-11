FREDLINES

Eve Evans, EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

ANTONY-22/Wikimedia Commons

Water Problems at Brooke Station Delayed Response to Devastating House Fire

By Uriah Kiser, 08/11/2025

Contaminated water forced Stafford County’s Brooke Company 5 firefighters to relocate to Company 2 from July 15 until Tuesday, delaying response to an Aug. 8 house fire on Indian Point Road that destroyed the home. The first unit, from Station 2, took about 16 minutes to arrive, by which point the fire had spread from the garage through the house; two occupants were displaced but no one was injured, and the blaze was controlled in about 45 minutes. Water testing had found iron, manganese, coliform bacteria, and elevated turbidity, prompting a filtration system replacement; electrical and other building repairs are still needed, and a full rebuild remains in the county’s capital plan. A community meeting on Brooke’s safety concerns was scheduled for 7 p.m. that day.

Parks Seek Volunteers for Historic Sites

By Uriah Kiser, 08/10/2026

A weekly roundup from Volunteer Prince William highlights local volunteer openings alongside Virginia’s sales tax holiday, which runs through Sunday. Opportunities include invasive plant removal at Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, battlefield guides at Bristoe Station, Lucky Dog Animal Rescue handlers, Prince William Special Olympics support roles, Girls on the Run coaches, Sentara hospital volunteers, ACTS food-box delivery drivers, and ESL tutors at Grace United Methodist Church. Most listings include registration links but lack full addresses or contact details.

VRE Runs Special Sunday Trains August 23

By Uriah Kiser, 08/11/2026

Virginia Railway Express will run modified special service on Sunday, Aug. 23 — northbound trains in the morning, southbound in the afternoon — giving Northern and Central Virginia riders a way into DC without driving into gridlock from the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, an IndyCar street race expected to draw about 140,000 daily visitors. Tickets are standard VRE rates via the mobile app or station machines; a detailed schedule is posted at vre.org and subject to change. The one-off Sunday run also serves as a demand test for potential regular weekend service once infrastructure projects like the Long Bridge expansion are complete.

Spotsylvania board to address data centers, trash sites (paywalled)

By Scott Shenk, 08/10/2026

Spotsylvania County’s Board of Supervisors will take up data centers and trash policy at Tuesday’s 5 p.m. meeting. On data centers, the board will hear revenue and development projections (over 28 million square feet already approved, rezoned, or pending) and consider a resolution backing a state senator’s call for a statewide moratorium. On trash, the county is proposing code changes including a $50 convenience-center permit fee, permanent two-day site closures, and construction-debris limits, together projected to net over $2 million in annual savings and revenue. Staff will also present outreach plans for the Nov. 3 bond referendum vote covering $400 million-plus in school, transportation, safety, and solid-waste projects.

Would-be deputy instead charged with crime in Spotsylvania (paywalled)

By Keith Epps, 08/10/2026

A Spotsylvania man’s job interview to become a sheriff’s deputy led to his own arrest, after a polygraph exam during the May 8 interview process prompted him to admit he’d secretly recorded a woman in his bathroom. Brandon Chase Randall Frenk didn’t get the job and was arrested in late July, charged with filming a nonconsenting person in the nude, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He turned over his phone and password to investigators, who also seized a computer and other devices from his home; his trial is set for Nov. 18.

ADVANCE READS

Steve Watkins, Phil Huber

Victor Forgacs/Unsplash

By Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

Mary Camuso’s daughter is hoping she can ride the bus to and from Hugh Mercer Elementary School when classes start this Wednesday. All her Lafayette Boulevard neighborhood friends will be riding, and she wants to be with them.

She also wants to make sure her mother will walk her to the bus stop, and be standing there waiting when she returns in the afternoon.

READ ON

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By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

It is with a heavy chest—the one I keep unbuttoned an extra notch for the cameras—that I submit my resignation as Secretary of War, effective the moment someone hands me a severance package roughly equivalent to the value of the equity stakes my deputy has been handing out to his golfing buddies.

Let me be clear: I am not resigning because of Signalgate, the Caribbean boat strikes, the missile shortage, the generals I’ve fired for the crime of having read a book, or the promotion lists I’ve spent a year quietly editing down to men who look like me. I am resigning because, frankly, sir, I’ve done such an extraordinary job that there’s nothing left to break.

READ ON

STATE OF THE STATE

VaNews/VIRGINIA PUBLIC ACCESS PROJECT

Salome Guruli/Unsplash

By DAVE RESS, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

Five days before her 26th birthday, the CBD oil Haley Smith depends on to control her seizures becomes illegal, and she and her mom are asking the General Assembly to fix it when it gathers in October to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary. Smith is one of thousands of Virginians who use products derived from the cannabidiol (CBD) compound found in hemp to make life more livable.

By ELIZABETH BEYER AND MATT BUSSE, Cardinal News

Democratic nominee Tom Perriello has accused incumbent Republican Rep. John McGuire of “parroting talking points from the corporations on Valley Link transmission line.” He also expressed openness to the addition of a small modular nuclear reactor proposed at Dominion Energy’s North Anna power plant in Louisa County but did not directly answer when asked if he supported Appalachian Power’s proposal for a similar nuclear reactor at its Joshua Falls electric substation in Campbell County. ... McGuire’s campaign did not respond to a request for an interview from Cardinal News regarding the proposed transmission line or energy production.

By AVRIL SILVA, Inside Climate News

With Virginia’s Aug. 4 primaries in the rearview mirror, the ballot is set in one of the nation’s most competitive congressional districts. In the state’s second congressional district, Republican incumbent Jen Kiggans will fight to hold her seat against former U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria. ... The Cook Political Report describes VA-2 as a swing seat. In recent years, the area has faced severe blue-sky flooding and land subsidence from storm surges and extreme weather. It’s also adjacent to the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, projected to power 660,000 homes once complete, according to operator Dominion Energy.

By CHRISTINE KUETER, WVTF-FM

Six-year-old Naomi starts school this week. “I’m kind of nervous,” she said, “but really excited and really nervous. My bubbe told me that teachers feel excited and nervous, too.” Nearly nine in ten of Virginia’s 177 measles cases so far this year occurred in the middle part of the state. In Albemarle County, where Naomi lives, fewer than 90% of kindergartners got the MMR vaccine. Naomi is fully vaccinated against measles. Her mom, Claire Payton, decided to get got Naomi’s three-year-old sister, Lena, the second measles shot early. Lena starts preschool next week.

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