FREDLINES

Eve Evans, EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

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Stafford launches school zone speed cameras on first day of school

By Uriah Kiser, 08/12/2026

Stafford County activated automated speed cameras at three school zones—Colonial Forge High School, Stafford Middle School, and Edward E. Drew Middle School—as students returned for the 2026-27 school year on August 12. Three more schools (Stafford Elementary, North Stafford High, and Brooke Point High) will activate later, each with its own 30-day grace period. Drivers going 10+ mph over the limit face civil fines up to $100, with no DMV points or insurance impact, and citations require deputy review before mailing. Sites are currently in a 30-day warning-only grace period, and locations were chosen based on a 2024 study of school-zone speeding violations.

Police Blotter: Additional Arrests in Teen Homicide

By Uriah Kiser, 08/12/2026

Prince William County police arrested four more suspects between August 6–11 in the July 5 fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Woodbridge, bringing the total to five arrests. Police said the victim and two acquaintances had arranged to confront and rob a man named Damion Jamon Atwater, and shots were fired during that encounter, fatally striking the teen; Atwater was arrested July 30. The newly charged suspects are Janaiya Lolita Talley, 18, and a 17-year-old female juvenile, both charged with felony murder and attempted robbery; Keshaun Maurice Hodge-Richards, 21, charged with evidence tampering; and Darrian King Rutherford, 18, charged with felony eluding after fleeing the scene. Police say everyone involved has now been identified and arrested, with court dates pending.

Police Blotter: Unlawful Filming, Brandishing Arrest Reported

By Uriah Kiser, 08/11/2026

This roundup covers recent Prince William and Stafford County police blotter incidents. Prince William police are seeking a man accused of filming a woman under a restroom stall at a Manassas hotel on August 10, with a similar incident reported at the same location on July 28, and separately arrested a Woodbridge man, Brandon Spruill, 29, on a brandishing charge after a July 31 road-rage incident. In Stafford County, deputies reported an assault and battery arrest, three DUI arrests, two shoplifting cases (including one with 12 counts), two narcotics possessions, a public intoxication arrest, and multiple fraud reports including Sheriff’s Office impersonation scams demanding Bitcoin payments.

Proposed data center in Fredericksburg on shaky ground

By Keith Epps, 08/12/2026

Four of Fredericksburg’s seven City Council members—Matt Rowe, Jannan Holmes, Will Mackintosh and Susanna Finn—have publicly said they oppose Penzance Development’s revised data center proposal for 1500 Gateway Boulevard, enough votes to block it ahead of an August 25 public hearing. The scaled-back plan cuts the buildings from four to two and square footage in half, and Penzance is offering the city tens of millions in infrastructure and school funding plus a projected $200 million in tax revenue over a decade. Trade unions have rallied behind the project for its job potential, but opposing council members say the site falls outside the city’s designated Technology Overlay District and argue one existing data center complex is enough.

A ‘coordinated effort’: Stafford County opens three new schools

By Adele Uphaus, 08/11/2026

Stafford County opened three new schools this week—Falls Run and Crow’s Nest elementary schools and Hartwood High School—with Superintendent Daniel Smith calling it a rare feat requiring “coordinated effort across every department.” Preschool, kindergarten, sixth, and ninth graders started school on Tuesday’s Transition Day, with other grades starting Wednesday. Hartwood’s founding principal Mike Kelly said staff conducted over 600 interviews between November and last week to fill positions, and the school is opening with only grades 9-11 so next year’s seniors can develop roots there. Principals at all three schools emphasized building school culture and community connection ahead of opening day.

ADVANCE READS

Donnie Johnston, Ranjit Singh

Beaver Dam in Stafford/Ranjit Singh

By Donnie Johnston, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Sometimes when I get a 15-or-20-minute break, I’ll go outside with a pitching wedge and three or four golf balls and practice my chipping.

Unless I was about to mow, I would usually just leave the balls in the yard when I finished so they would be there the next time.

Then, about three or four months ago, the balls started disappearing overnight. What was happening?

At first, I thought it was crows, who mistook them for eggs, that were stealing my balls. Then, I went out one day and found a ball with teeth marks.

READ ON

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By Ranjit Singh, ADVANCE ENVIRONMENTAL COLUMNIST

Our farm is situated just three miles east—within view of a circling hawk—of the boulder-strewn “fall line” that divides the hilly Piedmont and gently sloping Coastal Plain regions. Here, northern glaciers alternately flooded and exposed the textured land to ocean waters. Fields and woods now cover over the eroded sand and gravel the rains have washed down from the Blue Ridge Mountains seventy miles away. Following the melt of the last Ice Age sheets five to six thousand years ago, the weather turned warmer and wetter. Water then filled in the Chesapeake Bay and raised the tidal zone to the farm’s longitude.

READ ON

STATE OF THE STATE

VaNews/VIRGINIA PUBLIC ACCESS PROJECT

Matthew Lancaster/Unsplash

By MICHAEL MARTZ, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

Gov. Abigail Spanberger is putting her own stamp on a pair of revenue advisory panels that will help her prepare a new forecast of how much money the state will have to spend when the General Assembly returns to Richmond next year to revise the two-year budget it adopted just six weeks ago. Spanberger, who is preparing to meet with the assembly budget committees next week to review the state’s financial performance and spending commitments, appointed more than two dozen new members to the Joint Advisory Board of Economists and the Governor’s Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates.

By SABRINA MORENO, Axios

The Virginia Department of Health is setting clearer guidelines for when serious or repeated problems at nursing homes should prompt state sanctions. ... VDH licenses privately operated facilities and conducts federal inspections for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. And it already has the power to restrict admissions, suspend or revoke licenses, and pursue other sanctions against Virginia’s nearly 300 nursing homes. But April Dovel, who began leading VDH’s nursing home oversight office in November, told Axios regulators lacked a consistent framework for deciding when to use state enforcement powers rather than rely on the federal process. ... VDH guidance released Monday, with public comment open through Sept. 9, lays out triggers for considering state sanctions.

By ERIC FLACK AND RUTH MORTON, WUSA-TV

For more than a year, families in a section of the Loudoun Valley Estates neighborhood were told there was no way to avoid a nearly 200-foot transmission line cutting through their backyards because a federal agency — the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — stood in the way of the only alternative. Now, a Northern Virginia congressman says that’s not what happened, while Dominion Energy maintains the congressman is wrong. And the two federal agencies at the center of the dispute have offered conflicting, incomplete answers of their own. Caught in between are families like Maritess and Min Pak, who don’t know if the home they planned to grow old in will still be theirs.

By PATRICK LARSEN, VPM

Bryan Watts looked troubled as he gazed over the Ware River in Gloucester County, leaning against the long, extendable staff he uses to inspect osprey nests from below. At the top is a baby mirror that he has attached to a paint roller handle — its convex shape ensures good visibility. The method is simple enough: Take a small boat out to tall, human-made nesting platforms sitting in the river, use the extendable mirror to take a quick look at the nest and any eggs or chicks inside, and move along to the next one. “What we’re seeing in here is a lot of failures, and this has been going on for several years now,” Watts said. As director of the Center for Conservation Biology at William and Mary, Watts has surveyed these nests for years to track ospreys’ reproductive health.***

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