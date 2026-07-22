TODAY’S ADVANCE READS

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By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

During college, I spent a term at the International College of Copenhagen, Denmark. Its mission was simple but profound: Bring young Americans and Danes together so we could see how much our cultures were alike, how much they differed, and that both realities were perfectly acceptable. We compared holidays, politics, humor, and family life. Danes were proud of their social democracy and local autonomy; we were proud of our constitutional traditions and frontier spirit. Denmark celebrates our 4th of July and I got to meet Hubert HumphrEy at the celebration.

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By Donnie Johnston, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Donald Trump can see the handwriting on the wall. And he is frightened.

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By Steve Rabson, GUEST COLUMNIST

I had recently moved to Fredericksburg from Connecticut’s neighboring state of Rhode Island, and wondered, in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook slaughter, how easy it would be to buy such a gun in Virginia, which had considerably looser firearm laws than those Northeast states.



FREDLINES

Eve Evans, EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

Structure Fire Extinguished in 600 Block of Kenmore Avenue; No Injuries

By Uriah Kiser

07/22/2026

Fire crews from Fredericksburg, Stafford County, and Spotsylvania County responded to a structure fire on Kenmore Avenue that was quickly extinguished. Officials reported no injuries but have not released additional details about the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. Read the full article for updates as more information becomes available.

Spotsylvania meeting hears residents say no way to more tech (Paywalled)

By Pilar Davis

07/22/2026

Residents again packed a Spotsylvania Planning Commission meeting to voice concerns over two major development proposals: the Scarlet Energy battery storage facility near the Ni River Reservoir and the Crossroads Technology Campus data center project. Speakers raised questions about potential environmental, fire safety, noise, and public health impacts, while urging county officials to take a more cautious approach before approving additional projects. Read the full article for details on residents’ concerns and what comes next in the review process.

Fredericksburg still dealing with sewer overflow problems (Paywalled)

By Scott Shenk

07/212026

Fredericksburg has reported two additional sewage overflows this month, bringing the total to 13 incidents since February as the city continues addressing problems within its wastewater system. Officials say corrective actions are underway following state regulatory findings, including equipment repairs, sewer maintenance, and operational changes, while work also continues on updating the city’s water and sewer master plan. Read the full article for a closer look at the causes of the overflows and the city’s response.

Warner proposes link of data center tax break to environment (Paywalled)

By Michael Martz, Richmond Times-Dispatch

07/22/2026

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner has introduced legislation that would require data centers to disclose their energy use, water consumption, and emissions while tying federal tax incentives to stricter environmental and efficiency standards. The proposal comes as Virginia continues to debate the rapid expansion of data centers and how to balance economic growth with community and environmental concerns. Read the full article for details on the legislation and its potential impact on Virginia’s data center industry.

Spotsylvania teens arrested in vape shop burglaries (Paywalled)

By Keith Epps

07/21/2026

Four 17-year-olds from Spotsylvania County have been charged in connection with a series of burglaries targeting local vape shops over the past several months. Investigators say search warrants led to the recovery of stolen vape products and other evidence, with authorities alleging the merchandise was being sold or prepared for sale. Read the full article for details on the investigation and the charges the teens face.

A flagship program? City launches pilot program to improve pedestrian safety

By FFP Staff

07/21/2026

The City of Fredericksburg has launched a 12-month pilot program that places bright handheld visibility flags at select unsignalized crosswalks to help pedestrians stand out to approaching drivers. Officials will monitor usage, driver behavior, and community feedback to evaluate whether the initiative improves pedestrian safety and should be expanded. Read the full article for a list of participating locations and how the program works.

Lawmakers call for special session to debate Dominion-NextEra merger

By Shannon Heckt, Virginia Mercury

07/21/2026

Two Virginia lawmakers are urging Gov. Abigail Spanberger to call a special legislative session that would give state regulators more time to review Dominion Energy’s proposed merger with NextEra Energy. Supporters of the extension argue that delaying a decision could strengthen Virginia’s negotiating position and allow regulators to consider developments in other states before ruling on the $67 billion deal. Read the full article for details on the debate and what comes next in the merger review process.

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STATE of the STATE

VaNews/VIRGINIA PUBLIC ACCESS PROJECT

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By ELIZABETH BEYER, Cardinal News

State Sen. David Suetterlein and Del. Joe McNamara on Tuesday sent a request to Gov. Abigail Spanberger to call a special session of the General Assembly to extend the time limit for the Virginia State Corporation Commission to review the proposed $67 billion merger of Dominion Energy and NextEra. As it stands under state statute, the SCC is required to issue a determination of merits of a merger within 60 days from a completed application. One extension of no more than 120 days is allowed, and if no determination is made within that time frame, approval is issued by default.

By MICHAEL MARTZ, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

With Virginia lawmakers divided on how best to tax and regulate data centers, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., is trying to show them the way. Warner introduced a package of legislation Tuesday to more tightly regulate the use of artificial intelligence, including requirements for the data centers essential to the fast-growing technology. Part of the package is the “Data Center Tax Accountability and Disclosure Act,” which would require data centers to publicly disclose their energy use, water consumption and emissions while also meeting high standards for energy efficiency and environmental protection in return for a federal tax break.

By JACK JACOBS, Richmond BizSense

An effort is underway to snuff out a restrictive redefinition of the types of CBD products that can be sold in Virginia. A group of hemp businesses around the state announced plans to file an injunction in federal court to try to force a freeze on enforcement of a new regulatory definition of legal hemp products, which is slated to take effect in several weeks.

By ERIC KOLENICH, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

The Richmond area’s cluster of pharmaceutical companies has won $16 million from the federal government to build four medicines from end to end. The group, called the Alliance for Building Better Medicine, will use the funds to build ketamine, midazolam, norepinephrine and succinylcholine. “It’s a big day for the Alliance,” said Robby Demeria, chair of the Alliance’s board and chief corporate affairs officer at Phlow Corp.

By NATE DELESLINE III, Virginian-Pilot (Metered Paywall - 2 articles a month)

Most days on the highway, it often seems Virginia is for speeders. Faced with the reality that fines, driver’s license suspensions or even the threat of jail time didn’t seem to make a dent in Virginia’s speeding problem, state lawmakers recently adopted a new strategy. Under new legislation effective July 1, a judge must order a person convicted of reckless driving over 100 mph — a so-called “super speeder” — to install an intelligent speed assistance device in their vehicle.

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Articles from newspapers throughout the Commonwealth and Washington D.C. Firewalls will block you from reading some, but you’ll at least have some idea about what’s going on from the headlines and summaries. CLICK HERE.

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