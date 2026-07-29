ADVANCE READS

Jesse Adams, Hank Silverberg, Donnie Johnston

Photo by Jesse Adams

By Jesse Adams, ADVANCE CONTRIBUTOR

What had been just a trickle of sewage before turned into a complete flooding of raw sewage out of the pipe. The pump had clearly kicked on and sent a massive, fresh batch of sewage down the side of the hill and into the creek. This flowed for several minutes and was still flowing when we finally had to leave.

***

By Hank Silverberg, ADVANCE CORRESPONDENT

Choice Waste Services is sending out warnings to be on the lookout for door-to-door scammers who’ve been hard at work trying to trick customers into canceling with Choice and signing on with a competitor for trash and recycling.

***

By Donnie Johnston, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Two days from now, summer will end. I know the meteorologists say it doesn’t end until Aug. 31, and the calendar declares that Sept. 21 is the final day of summer. For all intents and purposes, however, summer ends Friday. It wasn’t always that way. When I was a child, August was just another hot, dry summer month. But in those days, school didn’t start until after Labor Day.

FREDLINES

Eve Evans, EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

Damien Santos/Unsplash

Police Blotter: Armed Robbery, Shots Fired in Stafford

By Uriah Kiser, 07/29/2026

Four juveniles have been arrested after Stafford County detectives linked them to a planned Facebook Marketplace robbery that escalated into gunfire on Ebenezer Church Road. Investigators say the suspects ambushed victims who had arranged to sell a sweatshirt online, firing at their vehicle as they fled before stealing the item. Authorities recovered the stolen sweatshirt after executing multiple search warrants, and all four suspects now face a series of felony charges related to the armed robbery and shooting.

Sunny and Dry Through Friday; Showers Possible This Weekend

By Uriah Kiser, 07/29/2026

Northern Virginia will enjoy mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and seasonable temperatures through Friday as high pressure keeps rain chances minimal. The pattern shifts this weekend, however, as an upper-level system brings increasing clouds and a higher chance of showers—especially Sunday—though severe weather is not expected.

Community Forum Recap: Residents Raise Taxes, Water, Transparency Concerns Over Data Centers

By Uriah Kiser; 07/28/2026

A packed community forum in Fredericksburg brought residents, activists, and local leaders together to debate the potential expansion of data centers, with discussions focusing on tax revenue uncertainty, environmental impacts, water resources, and government transparency. Speakers pointed to lessons from other Virginia localities, highlighted ongoing regional projects, and urged continued public engagement ahead of a second forum as concerns over the area’s future continue to grow.

Ex-pastor at Botetourt church led ‘double life’ sexually exploiting young girls (Paywalled)

By Laurence Hammack The Roanoke Times, 07/28/2026

A former Botetourt County youth pastor has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after admitting he posed online as a teenage boy to groom underage girls into sending sexually explicit images. Prosecutors said Jacob Barnett targeted at least a dozen victims nationwide, while the judge cited the lasting trauma inflicted on the girls and Barnett’s “double life” in imposing a sentence above the mandatory minimum.

Trial underway for crimes on Fredericksburg walking trail (Paywalled)

By Keith Epps, 07/28/2026

Jury selection is underway in Fredericksburg for the trial of a Stafford man accused of groping three women on a popular walking trail in March. Prosecutors argue investigators lawfully identified and detained the suspect through witness information and license plate reader technology, while the defense unsuccessfully sought to suppress key evidence before testimony began.

Bribery charge against former judge formally dropped (Paywalled)

By Keith Epps, 07/28/2026

A felony bribery charge against former Spotsylvania Chief General District Court Judge Richard McGrath has been dismissed with prejudice, ending the high-profile case more than a year after his indictment. Prosecutors said there was no evidence McGrath ever acted on alleged threats involving traffic fines and cited his retirement, lack of personal gain, and advocacy for court staff as key reasons for dropping the charge, while emphasizing that the comments still undermined public trust in the judiciary.

Driver in fatal Stafford crash gets a bond after all (Paywalled)

By Keith Epps, 07/28/2026

A Stafford judge has granted bond for a New York bus driver facing five involuntary manslaughter charges in the deadly I-95 crash that killed five people, clearing the way for his release under strict conditions. The ruling comes despite prosecutors’ concerns that the driver is a flight risk, with the court requiring him to remain in Virginia under house arrest, surrender his passport, and refrain from driving while the case proceeds.

Del. Josh Cole named APA Virginia’s 2026 Legislator of the Year

By FPF Staff, 07/28/2026

Del. Joshua Cole has been named the Virginia Chapter of the American Planning Association’s 2026 Legislator of the Year, earning recognition for his leadership on housing policy and collaborative approach to lawmaking. The award highlights Cole’s role in passing the Faith in Housing Act, which will allow qualifying faith-based and nonprofit organizations to build affordable housing by right beginning in 2027, a change supporters say will expand housing opportunities across Virginia.

STATE OF THE STATE

VaNews/VIRGINIA PUBLIC ACCESS PROJECT

Stephen Poore/Unsplash

By NATHANIEL CLINE, Virginia Mercury

The Virginia Department of Education took the next step toward replacing its student assessment system, a move estimated to cost the commonwealth at least $30 million a year, after criticism over delayed results, technology access concerns and frequent changes. State and federal laws require all students to take state assessments, unless they qualify for a specific exemption, to demonstrate proficiency in specific subjects before graduating. Virginia began modernizing its Standards of Learning assessments (SOLs) in 2022 and this year, lawmakers advanced legislation to continue the effort.

By PETER CARY, Prince William Times

Back in 2016, Elena Schlossberg led an effort by Prince William County residents to persuade the state public utilities commission to make Amazon pay for a 6-mile transmission line to power its data center in Haymarket. Despite support from the commission’s staff for the idea, the effort failed — and the cost of the line is still being borne by all ratepayers. A decade later, the issue is again before the State Corporation Commission, which regulates Virginia’s utilities. But things are different now.

By PAMELA D’ANGELO, WVTF-FM

With widespread drought front and center, water is on everyone’s mind. So, in June, when Caroline County asked Virginia Marine Resources Commission for permission to install an intake pipe in the Rappahannock River for drinking water, the hearing morphed into a litany of public concerns over water supplies. For the last 20 years, Caroline County has been working on a water plan for its growing population. But when Public Works Director Joseph Schiebel finally stood before Marine Resources commissioners he faced a barrage of questions.

***

Articles from newspapers throughout the Commonwealth and Washington D.C. Firewalls will block you from reading some, but you’ll at least have some idea about what’s going on from the headlines and summaries. CLICK HERE.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”