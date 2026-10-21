FREDLINES

Claire Marshall Watkins, ASSOCIATE EDITOR

Antony-22/Wikimedia Commons

UMW’s Roots to Renewal project aims to ‘tell the story of the trees’

By Adele Uphaus 10/20/2026

With the help of the Virginia Department of Forestry’s Urban Wood Program, Holly Chichester-Morby, UMW’s director of landscape and grounds, and her team catalogued all the trees scheduled for removal and sent information about their species, height, and diameter to Cambium Carbon. Over the 2025 winter break, after the trees came down, the company sent several logging trucks to Fredericksburg to collect market-grade logs to go into the wider wood economy.

The proceeds from those sales — a total of $1,185 — came back to UMW’s Tree Fund, which Chichester-Morby uses to purchase new trees for the campus landscape.

Fauxpology? After pledging to ‘do better from now on,’ Spotsylvania supervisor’s X posts continue

By Taft Coghill Jr. 10/20/2026

Drew Mullins apologized and declared that he’s found Jesus after Spotsylvania County residents criticized him for posts made to the social media platform X that many considered offensive.

Mullins, who represents the Courtland District on the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors, called his X account a “parody” and admitted he sometimes “plays rough,” but will “do better from now on” after realizing he’s a “flawed person.”

Closing Virginia’s child care affordability gap could cost up to $4.5B per year

By Nathaniel Cline 10/20/2026

Closing Virginia’s child care affordability gap would require up to $4.5 billion annually over the next decade, according to the Virginia Department of Education — an investment that, under one scenario, would also raise annual pay for 43,000 educators by an average of $17,000.

Last session set for Spotsylvania Bond referendum details (paywalled)

By Scott Shenk 10/20/2026

Spotsylvania County residents have one more chance to get details and ask questions about a $401 million bond referendum package that focuses on schools, with $237.3 million; transportation, with $67.6 million; public safety, with $62 million; and environmental and solid waste, with $33.7 million.

The last scheduled informational session is set for Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Massaponax High School.

Spotsylvania man charged in assaults over petty disputes (paywalled)

By Keith Epps 10/20/2026

A man accused of viciously attacking a woman after becoming upset over such things as an undercooked hamburger and a car trunk that wouldn’t latch was indicted Monday by a Spotsylvania grand jury.

John Edison Shorts III, 35, of Spotsylvania, Shorts entered the Rappahannock Regional Jail a few days after the second alleged attack. He is scheduled to appear in Spotsylvania Circuit Court on Dec. 1 for a plea agreement.

Spotsylvania man, 86, indicted on fresh sex crimes charges (paywalled)

By Keith Epps 10/21/2026

An 86-year-old Spotsylvania man who has already had two mistrials on allegations that he molested a 6-year-old girl in 2023 was indicted Monday on charges involving another juvenile.

Prosecutor Amanda Sweeney said the new charges came about after the second victim came forward after reading about Rainford’s ongoing legal battle involving the younger victim.

ADVANCE READS

Ranjit Singh, Phil Huber

Susan Trammell/Bugwood.org

Ranjit Singh, ADVANCE ENVIRONMENTAL COLUMNIST

The northern snakehead is a beautiful fish—although opinions vary strongly.

I caught my first one tossing lures off a tiny bridge over Potomac Creek. It was a striking catch: a 20-inch cigar, glossy with slime, wearing the blotchy camouflage of a Burmese python. So much of fishing’s addictive appeal lies in moments like this, when a portal opens to what swims below.

Yet hooking the invasive fish was also a bit of a let-down. It didn’t look that different from the “living fossil” bowfin my younger son caught a few summers before using bloodworms for bait.

READ ON

Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

I am angry, and I am finished grading Donald Trump on his announced intentions. Russia is waging an unjust war against Ukraine. Ending that war is the job. Not arranging another telephone call with Vladimir Putin. Not announcing another wonderful conversation. Not asking Americans to applaud while Ukrainians wait for the promised peace.

The administration just eased sanctions to permit Russian diesel sales. Russia received an opportunity to collect export revenues. Americans received promises of lower prices. Ukraine received another explanation of why giving Putin something now might produce something useful later. Associated Press reporting published by PBS described Moscow welcoming the arrangement as a political victory.

READ ON

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