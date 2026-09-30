FREDLINES

Claire Marshall Watkins, ASSOCIATE EDITOR

Antony-22/Wikimedia Commons

Amazon moving forward with Birchwood data center after reaching settlement with King George

By Taft Coghill Jr. 09/29/2026

A King George County Circuit Court judge was ready to hear arguments in Amazon Web Services’ lawsuit against the county’s board of supervisors, with a trial set to begin this past Monday.

But prior to the trial, the two parties reached a settlement that will allow Amazon to move forward with its plans to construct a data center campus on the Birchwood Power property on Kings Highway (State Route 3).

Amazon is planning to invest $6 billion in the project, including $10 million to the new King George County Career and Technical Education School.

Spotsylvania man faces charges after third robbery attempt (paywalled)

By Keith Epps 09/29/2026

Spotsylvania man has been arrested and accused of robbing the same county business twice earlier this year and attempting to rob it a third time.

Elijah T.T. Deane, 22, is also charged in connection with a recent incident in Stafford County during which a suspect pepper-sprayed employees at a massage parlor and stole money. Detectives have since determined that he stole money from that business on multiple other occasions.

2019 bond referendum funding millions in Stafford road work (paywalled)

By Scott Shenk 09/29/2026

Working with the Virginia Department of Transportation, the county has four active road projects totaling more than $56 million.

Another four projects, costing a combined $72.798 million, are in the right-of-way procurement phase.

Eight more projects are in the design phase. The cost for those projects tops $102 million.

Stafford voters to weigh 1 percent school sales tax

By Saniaa Purdie 09/29/2026

Stafford County voters will decide Nov. 3 whether the county may levy an additional local retail sales-and-use tax of up to 1 percent, to be used only for construction of new schools or major renovations of schools serving Stafford.

The official ballot question reads: “Shall Stafford County, Virginia levy a local retail sales tax not to exceed one percent (1%) to provide revenue that can only be used for construction of new schools or major renovation of schools serving Stafford County, with such tax ending (1) upon repayment of any bonds or loans issued for the projects, or (2) if the projects are not funded by bonds or loans, on June 30, 2046?”

ADVANCE READS

Rebecca R. Rubin, Phil Huber

Haiming Xiao/Unsplash

Rebecca R. Rubin, SPECIAL TO THE ADVANCE

Would you believe the U.S. Marine Corps led one of the most successful dark sky campaigns in the United States? It was called Operation Dim the Lights and launched in 2008 in California’s Morongo Basin, home of the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms.

Pristine dark skies are a critical operational requirement for realistic night-time training exercises in the military services. At Twentynine Palms, more still was at stake: community partnerships. The City of Twentynine Palms and San Bernardino County had already established strict lighting ordinances. Nearby Joshua Tree National Park is an International Dark Sky Park. Together with these partners and the Morongo Basin Dark Skies Alliance, the town of Yucca Valley, and the Sky’s the Limit Observatory, a coalition was born to bring back the night sky.

READ ON

Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

A year ago, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called hundreds of generals and admirals to Quantico. What they heard was less a war council than a televised lecture with more brass in the room.

The message was clear enough. The military would be tougher, fitter, less “woke,” and more focused on warfighting. Hegseth announced tougher physical standards, tighter grooming rules, and less mandatory administrative training. President Trump followed with a wide-ranging speech that wandered through domestic politics and suggested American cities could serve as “training grounds” for the military.

READ ON

STATE OF THE STATE

VaNews/VIRGINIA PUBLIC ACCESS PROJECT

Salomé Guruli/Unsplash

By SAMUEL B. PARKER, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

Attorney General Jay Jones has launched an investigation into Placer.ai — a U.S.- and Israel-based location analytics company that has sold cellphone location data to City Hall. Placer.ai purchases geolocation data on roughly 30 million cellphones across the U.S., bundles that data and then sells it to corporate and government clients alike. In July, the Times-Dispatch reported that city officials had partnered with Placer.ai to determine how many people have visited Richmond parks, and to build profiles for those visitors.

By NATHANIEL CLINE, Virginia Mercury

The Virginia Board of Education has approved new rules for assessing student learning in subjects without statewide Standards of Learning tests, giving schools another way to measure whether students have mastered the required material. Last year, state lawmakers overhauled the state’s testing system to improve how SOL tests are administered and used to evaluate what students should know at the end of each grade or course, setting the stage for the new guidelines. Local Alternative Assessments, or LAAs, give students opportunities to use critical thinking skills instead of rote memorization. Some education leaders have told The Mercury that LAAs need basic standards to ensure they are high-quality and administered properly.

By MICHAEL MARTZ, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

Early voting in the 1st Congressional District leads the state for turnout, as the race between Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, and Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor emerges as a major battle in a national political showdown over control of the U.S. House of Representatives midway through President Donald Trump’s term. The Virginia Political Access Project showed 25,744 early votes cast in the 1st District through Monday morning, reflecting more than a week of early voting, both in person and absentee. Most of those early voters — 17,471 — showed up in person ...

By ANDREW KERLEY, Cardinal News

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, will duke it out at the ballot box this November with Democrat Joy Powers, a fourth-generation cattle farmer from Bedford County, to represent Virginia’s 9th Congressional District, which covers the vast majority of Southwest Virginia. While Powers has blamed rising costs on Griffith’s party and attacked him, saying he has been unavailable to his constituents, Griffith is running on his record of protecting “conservative family values.” The district has been reliably Republican since 2010, when Griffith ousted former Democratic Rep. Rick Boucher, who had held the seat for 28 years. Now, Griffith is asking voters to give him his ninth term in the “Fightin’ Ninth.”

The Virginia Public Access Project

A record high 67 referenda will be on Virginia ballots this year, primarily due to the 47 localities voting on whether to add a 1 percent sales tax to fund school construction projects. In 2019, Halifax County was given the authority to hold a referendum to raise sales taxes to fund school construction. From 2020 to 2021, nine more localities were given individual authority to put the same tax to a vote. It was successful in eight of those localities (Mecklenburg has not yet held a referendum). A new law passed in 2026 gave all Virginia localities the option to hold a referendum to raise sales taxes by 1 percent to fund school infrastructure.

By DAVID VELAZQUEZ, Daily Progress (Metered Paywall - 25 articles a month)

This time last year, then-Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears was on a political campaign, running to be Virginia’s next governor. She failed. Today, she’s on a new campaign, what she describes as a “moral” one, to defeat two ballot measures that would enshrine the right to abortion and same-sex marriage in the Virginia Constitution. “I am not framing it as a political issue. I am trying to reach out to whoever will listen: If you’re a Republican, if you’re a Democrat, if you’re a Libertarian, if you’re anything in between,” Earle-Sears told The Daily Progress.

***

Articles from newspapers throughout the Commonwealth and Washington D.C. Firewalls will block you from reading some, but you’ll at least have some idea about what’s going on from the headlines and summaries. CLICK HERE.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”