Mary Washington Healthcare has issued the following statement in response to rumors of a security incident at Mary Washington Healthcare:

“We have been made aware of rumors of a major security incident on the hospital campus. This is not true. There is no security incident at this time and operations remain normal.”

According to a Facebook post shared by the Fredericksburg Police Department shortly before noon on Friday, city police, fire and rescue, Sheriff’s Office, and school division held a citywide Incident Command System training exercise today.

“Together, participants worked through five different scenarios, both practical and tabletop, designed to strengthen coordination, communication, and decision-making during critical incidents,” the post stated. “One of the scenarios included a 𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 active shooter response at the hospital, allowing agencies to practice coordination and response in a complex, high-stress situation.”

