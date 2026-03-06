THERE IS NO SECURITY INCIDENT AT MARY WASHINGTON HOSPITAL
Mary Washington Healthcare has issued the following statement in response to rumors of a security incident at Mary Washington Healthcare:
“We have been made aware of rumors of a major security incident on the hospital campus. This is not true. There is no security incident at this time and operations remain normal.”
According to a Facebook post shared by the Fredericksburg Police Department shortly before noon on Friday, city police, fire and rescue, Sheriff’s Office, and school division held a citywide Incident Command System training exercise today.
“Together, participants worked through five different scenarios, both practical and tabletop, designed to strengthen coordination, communication, and decision-making during critical incidents,” the post stated. “One of the scenarios included a 𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 active shooter response at the hospital, allowing agencies to practice coordination and response in a complex, high-stress situation.”
