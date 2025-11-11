Become a Sustaining Member

By Martin Davis

Trees and ground cover scorched by Tuesday morning’s wildfire by Chancellorsville Battlefield along Route 3 in Spotsylvania County. Photos by Martin Davis.

Tuesday morning travelers along Route 3 by Chancellorsville Battlefield found themselves in a traffic jam. Both directions were closed as local firefighters battled a wildfire along the edge of the highway.

Statistically, Spotsylvania County has a low likelihood of wildfires according to wildfirerisk.org, a site maintained by the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Among Virginia communities, Spotsylvania is in the bottom quintile of localities at risk for wildfire according to the site. Stafford County is rated in the bottom quartile and is also considered to be a low-risk locality. King George and Caroline counties are similar to Stafford in terms of wildfire risk.

Tuesday’s incident was unusual in that wildfire season in the southeastern United States is typically March through May.

Wildfires can happen at anytime, however, and today’s blustery conditions were likely responsible for aiding the wildfire’s spread. According to information on the National Park Service site, wildfires are affected by three factors: weather, fuel, and topography.

In addition to Tuesday’s windy conditions, most of Spotsylvania is considered by Drought.gov to be in a state of severe drought. (Note: Due to the ongoing government shutdown, Drought.gov is not being updated, so the information provided is from August.)

While natural events like lightning strikes, and manmade features like powerlines, can spark wildfires, 85% of the time wildfires are caused by humans.

Scorched ground cover along Route 3 in Spotsylvania County on Tuesday morning.

The Department of the Interior provides ten tips to reducing the risk of wildfires. While those associated with camping as less likely to be in play as the weather turns cooler, guidance regarding burning leaves; ensuring that tires, bearings, and axles on trailers are in good working order; and keeping one’s vehicle removed from combustible grasses and leaves are important to practice.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”