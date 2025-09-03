By Hank Silverberg

Sign indicating a school zone with reduced speed enforced by camera in Spotsylvania. Photo courtesy Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.

Just two weeks into the new school year in Spotsylvania, more than four thousand motorists have been issued warnings about speeding in school zones.

The county has installed speed cameras near six of its 29 schools, along with signs warning drivers that reduced speed limits within 1,000 feet of a school would be enforced.

Since school opened on August 12, the Sheriff’s Office has issued 4,003 warnings to drivers who ignored the reduced speed limit in the clearly marked zones. A county spokeswoman says 2,498 warnings were issued the first week of school and another 1,505 in week two.

Starting on September 11, motorists caught speeding by the cameras in those zones face citations with fines of $50.00 for the first violation and $100.00 for repeat offenses.

The reduced speed limits vary depending on the roadway, but could be as low as 15 miles per hour (mph).

The new speed zones and cameras have been implemented at six schools—Battlefield Elementary and Battlefield Middle, both on Leavells Road; Courthouse Elementary and Livingston Elementary, both on Courthouse Road; Massaponax High School on Patriot Highway (U.S. 1); and Salem Elementary on Jackson Road.

The Triple A Foundation for Traffic Safety says that pedestrian struck at 31 mph has a 50% risk of severe injury or death. At 39 mph, that risk jumps to 75%.

Research done by the Sheriff’s Office near Battlefield Middle showed average speeds exceeding 35 mph, with many drivers traveling over 40 mph in a clearly marked 25 mph zone.

Drivers are advised to watch for posted speed limits near schools, which may be lower than other parts of the same roadway.

The traffic camera program is supposed to pay for itself through collection of fines and not through general taxpayer revenue. At present, there is no indication if the county plans to expand the use of the speed cameras near schools.

