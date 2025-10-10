By Angela Davis

When audiences hear the word “remake,” there’s usually a negative connotation. It’s incredibly rare to come across a remake to an existing film that isn’t either completely derivative of the original or lacks what made the source material work.

However, that doesn’t mean good remakes don’t exist. Here are three remakes to check out this weekend that live up to their original counterparts, and sometimes even surpass them.

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) (Peacock) (Rated PG)

This live-action adaptation of the classic animated film from Dreamworks was undeniably one of the summer’s biggest surprises. Now it’s coming home to stream on Peacock this weekend, and it’s well worth taking some time to watch it. This remake follows Hiccup, a young viking wanting to prove to his father that he can slay dragons. However, when he downs a rarely seen Night Fury, he discovers that dragons may not be as bad as people claim they are.

This is one of the few remakes that doesn’t really change much from the original film, yet still works. Dean DeBlois, co-director of the original film, is back in the director’s chair for this adaptation, and that works to the movie’s benefit. It’s just as funny and charming as the 2010 film it’s based on. Plus, it transitions to live action surprisingly well thanks to a gorgeous set and costume design. It certainly doesn’t best the animated original, but this remake is a fantastic companion piece for fans of the first.

The Invisible Man (2020) (Peacock) (Rated R)

The Universal Monsters have seen a variety of retellings over the years since their height in the 30s and 40s. However, out of all the newer iterations of classic characters, Leigh Whannel’s take on the Invisible Man reigns supreme. It follows a woman escaping from an abusive relationship with her boyfriend. When she learns that he’s dead, she can’t help but get the feeling that he’s still watching her…unseen.

This film is a haunting allegory for the post-traumatic stress disorder that survivors of abuse often suffer from, even after escaping the toxic relationship. There’s a constant sense of still being watched, and Whannel captures this through the Invisible Man perfectly. It’s suspenseful, eerie and downright creepy with many moments having the audience glancing in the dark, wondering where the monster is hiding. If you’re looking for a good scare this month for Halloween, this is the film to check out.

True Grit (2010) (Kanopy) (Rated PG-13)

Sometimes remakes can be so good that they get the attention of the Academy, and that’s exactly what the Coen Brothers’ remake of True Grit did. This Oscar-nominated remake retells the story of the John Wayne film of the same name, in which a young girl hires an old bounty hunter to get revenge on her father’s killer. As their dangerous journey goes on though, the bounty hunter realizes the girl may be in way over her head.

Jeff Bridges gives a phenomenal performance of John Wayne’s previous role, Rooster Cogburn. However, it’s Hailee Steinfeld’s performance as Mattie Ross that truly makes this film special. This was her first feature film, and she stood out as a star in the making with her role as a girl thirsting for vengeance. This is a remake that’s so incredible that it can’t be missed, even if you’re not a fan of westerns. Fortunately, it’s currently available for free on Kanopy, which is accessible with your library card at no charge.

