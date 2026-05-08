By Angela Davis

MOVIE CRITIC

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

Since the 1990s, anime has become one of the most popular forms of entertainment in the United States. These Japanese-created animations are particularly popular among the teenage crowd, but have since found an expanding adult audience.

Now, every May, the medium is celebrated with an unofficial holiday called “Ani-May.” This allows fans to share their favorite anime with others while treasuring the stories that have come from it. If you’re a longtime fan or want to give the medium a try for yourself, here are three popular anime that you can stream this weekend.

Spy x Family (Hulu) (Rated TV-14)

This hilarious action-comedy has become one of the most recognizable shows from Japan since it first debuted in 2022. The series follows a spy known as Twilight, who’s given a mission to prevent a war between Ostania and Westalis.

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In order to do this, he creates a false family called the Forgers to enroll a child into a prestigious school so he can get close to a radical political leader. However, what he doesn’t know is that his “wife” is secretly an assassin, and his “daughter” is a psychic.

The humor in Spy x Family is what has made this series a roaring success. The situations these characters find themselves in to avoid their secret being revealed is absolutely hilarious. Plus, it features some incredible action scenes that make this double as an effective spy thriller.

Ranma ½ (2024) (Netflix) (Rated TV-MA)

This remake of the beloved anime, based on the manga by Rumiko Takahashi, has often been cited as one of the best new takes on a classic show. This martial arts comedy follows a boy named Ranma, who’s an expert in fighting. However, when he visits China to train, he becomes cursed and transforms into a girl whenever he’s splashed with cold water.

For the most part, the story and comedy is the same from the original series. However, what makes the Ranma ½ remake stand out is its pacing. Story arcs that were originally told over five episodes are now limited down to one or two, making it far more accessible for newcomers. Plus, the gorgeous animation is a step up, making it the definitive way to experience Takahashi’s masterpiece.

Cowboy Bebop (Crunchyroll) (Rated TV-MA)

Often considered to be one of the greatest anime ever made, this sci-fi western still holds up. It follows a bounty hunter named Spike, who travels with his co-pilot, Jet, across the galaxy, trying to make a living. However, he soon realizes that no matter how far he goes, he can’t outrun his past.

The drama on display throughout Cowboy Bebop’s short 26-episodes is the highlight of the series. It’s a masterful execution of existentialism and confronting past sins. The added flavor of a western in space only makes this even more entertaining. Plus, with several characters crossing Spike’s path, the action and drama gets even more interesting as he slowly develops a found family.

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