By Angela Davis

CORRESPONDENT

The warmth of the holiday season is officially over, thrusting us into the bitter cold of January. This month can be a bit rough for many of us. Thankfully, movies and television can provide a perfect escape, and what better way to ring in the New Year than to jump into a fantasy. Here are three fantasy films and shows you can check out as the coldest month of the year begins.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe (Disney+) (Rated PG)

C.S. Lewis’ classic fantasy series is considered one of the greatest stories of all time. The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe is often seen as the best of the books, and this adaptation by Disney perfectly captures its spirit. It follows a group of children in the midst of World War II as they flee London to live the country. When the youngest, Lucy, discovers an entire world named Narnia hiding in a mysterious wardrobe, a fantastical adventure begins.

This adaptation of the Lewis novel recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, and it’s become one of the most treasured takes on the franchise. Andrew Adamson’s direction truly brings Narnia to life in a stunning way with brisk colds, magnificent creatures, and a stellar performance by Tilda Swinton as the White Witch. If you have yet to see this modern classic, give it a shot, especially with a new adaptation by Barbie director Greta Gerwig set to release later in 2026.

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (HBO Max) (Rated PG-13)

This groundbreaking adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s masterpiece defined an entire generation of moviegoers when it was released during the 2000s. Set in the mythic world of Middle Earth, a band of heroes led by elves, dwarves, men, and Hobbits set out on a quest to destroy a powerful ring before its creator can find it. However, this journey proves to be taxing and could change the fate of the world as the characters know it.

What is there to be said about The Lord of the Rings that hasn’t already been said? It’s epic in scale with stand out performances by Elijah Wood and Ian McKellan. The action sequences are some of the most grandiose ever put on the big screen. There’s just nothing quite like these movies. Not even Peter Jackson, the man who directed them, could outdo himself when he returned to Middle Earth to adapt The Hobbit. This is the perfect time to finally see these epic fantasies if you haven’t yet. They’re unlike anything you will ever see.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix/Paramount+) (Rated TV-Y7-FV)

If The Lord of the Rings was the fantasy series that defined fantasy for adults, Avatar: The Last Airbender was the series that did the same for kids. In a world where people can manipulate various elements (Fire, Earth, Air and Water), only one has the ability to bend all four. However, as stated in the now iconic opening monologue, when the world needed him most, he vanished. Years later, a young Airbender named Aang is found frozen in ice in a world ruled over by the Firebenders. He’s the next Avatar, and in order to restore balance to the world, he must go on a quest to master all four elements and fulfill his destiny.

This Nickelodeon series is something truly special. It has a nice balance of wit to it, but overall, it’s fairly serious. The story is well thought out with dynamic shifts in character as it progresses. There are epic action scenes that keep viewers engaged and nice slower moments to develop Aang and his relationships. Avatar: The Last Airbender is a modern masterpiece that can’t be missed, and with the weather getting colder, it’s the perfect show to watch for your next binge session.

