By Angela Davis

MOVIE CRITIC

The school season is starting to rev up as September comes to an end. Kids are hard at work learning new things. However, like adults with work, it can be a bit tiring once Friday comes around. Why not reward your little ones with a fun film to watch together as a family? Here are three things streaming this weekend that shouldn’t be missed!

Elio (Disney+) (Rated PG)

While Pixar’s latest effort massively underperformed in the box office, this doesn’t mean that it’s a film that should be overlooked. This sci-fi comedy follows a young boy named Elio as he tries to find his place in the universe. He feels like Earth has nothing for him, so he longs to be abducted by aliens to make a place for himself there. Then one day, his wish is finally granted.

Elio is a charming little film that looks into the harmful effects of social outcasting. Elio is different from other kids and doesn’t feel like he belongs, which is a very real experience most kids might feel at school themselves. The sci-fi genre gives this story a great angle for an interesting allegory and handles it incredibly well. It’s certainly not in Pixar’s Top 10, but it’s undeniably one of the studio’s most underrated films.

Paddington in Peru (Netflix) (Rated PG)

The third entry in the beloved Paddington franchise is an incredibly fun outing for the titular bear and his family, the Browns. When Paddington learns that his Aunt Lucy at the Home for Retired Bears mysteriously vanishes when he comes to visit her, he sets out on a journey to find her in the Peruvian jungle. As he searches though, he realizes that he may not just find his aunt, but also his birthplace.

The Paddington series has been one of the most unexpected groups of films to come out in the past ten years. Paddington 2 in particular has become cherished as one of the greatest sequels of all time. While Paddington in Peru doesn’t quite reach its predecessor’s heights, it’s still a fun and hilarious outing for Paddington. It’s perfectly wholesome family fun that will have the little ones engaged and the parents getting in touch with their inner-child.

Wonka (HBO Max) (Rated PG)

This prequel to the musical classic, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, is one of the most underrated films to come out of Hollywood in 2023. It was massively overlooked during awards season and has since been forgotten by the mainstream audience. However, this is a film that more than deserves your attention for how sweet and well-crafted it is.

Helmed by Paul King (Paddington 2), Timothee Chamalet plays a young Willy Wonka as he tries to make it as the next big chocolatier. Like its predecessor, Wonka is a musical, and it captures the whimsical nature of the original film through its musical numbers perfectly. Everything feels larger than life, like Roald Dahl’s world brought to life. It’s charming, fun and a must-see for fans of the classic story.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Last Week's Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”