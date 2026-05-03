By Angela Davis

MOVIE CRITIC

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

Summertime is coming up fast. Before school lets out for vacation though, many students are taking their SOL tests and final exams. This can be a pretty exhausting time for young minds as it means constant studying and occasional all-nighters.

TV can be a perfect stress-reliever in moderation. It allows the brain to unwind and take a much-needed break after a long study session. To moderate how much TV time they have, take some time to sit down with your young ones this week with these shows that can be enjoyable for everyone.

Gravity Falls (Disney+) (Rated TV-Y7-FV)

This hit series created by Alex Hirsch is the perfect option for those wanting to get into the summer mood. The series follows twin siblings, Dipper and Mabel, as they stay with their great uncle Stan for the summer. However, when Dipper finds a mysterious book documenting weird supernatural occurrences, he sets out on a journey to figure out who the author is.

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What makes Gravity Falls so fun is its perfect blend of adventure and comedy. The jokes hit hard for any age. They’re wacky and have aged gracefully since the show originally premiered in 2012. Plus, the mystery element of the series is incredibly engaging. There’s countless clues thrown between episodes to tell one consistent story, and a fantastic villain named Bill that keeps the stakes high.

We Bare Bears (Hulu) (Rated TV-Y7)

Daniel Chong’s heartwarming slice-of-life comedy has become a classic among kids, as well as those that are still young at heart. The series follows a grizzly bear named Grizz, a panda bear named Panda, and a polar bear named Ice Bear living together in San Francisco. Every episode features them taking on problems in their daily lives.

The summary of the show is really that simple. We Bare Bears’ greatest strength comes from being a relaxing and wholesome experience. The three leads are fun to watch and provide some hilarious moments while living mundane lives. Plus, when the series flashes back to when they were cubs, the show becomes a hysterical slapstick comedy that can put a smile on anyone’s face.

The Andy Griffith Show (Paramount+) (Rated TV-G)

If you want to introduce your young ones to some classic comedy, look no further than The Andy Griffith Show. Set in the fictional town of Mayberry, North Carolina, Sheriff Andy Taylor and his deputy Barney Fife find themselves in silly situations every day while living their small town lives.

The Andy Griffith Show has proven itself to be one of the most timeless sitcoms ever created. Its stories are as relatable as they are hilarious. Plus, there are so many classic stories that have stood the test of time. Whether Andy and Barney enter a haunted house or endure the horrible taste of Aunt Bee’s pickles, there’s always an episode that delights any viewer.

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