There’s no denying that adult life can be stressful. Bills, taxes, work and the constant dread of what the next day will bring can be emotionally draining. Fortunately, your favorite streaming services have some great comedy choices to watch this weekend that aren’t just easy to watch, but also incredibly funny to boot.

The Naked Gun (2025) (Paramount+) (Rated PG-13)

This modern revival of the classic Leslie Nielsen spoof movies took many audiences off-guard during its short run in theaters. Not only did it capture the essence of what made these comedies from the 80s and 90s so beloved, but it also delivered as one of the funniest films of 2025. The plot is simple. Its one job is to make audiences laugh, and it delivers this in spades.

Liam Neeson is perfect as Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen’s character Frank Drebin. His serious tone makes the more outrageous moments in the film that much funnier. There’s never a dull moment in this film. If there’s a joke that misses, there are ten more that land. It’s the perfect comedy to watch from the comfort of your living room.

Haunted Hotel (Netflix) (Rated TV-14)

This unexpected hit from Netflix came out of nowhere, but the hype surrounding it is well-earned. Haunted Hotel follows Katherine, her dead brother Nathan, her two kids, and a demonically possessed host named Abaddon, as they live in a creepy hotel that’s filled with ghosts. However, this won’t stop her from trying to make the hotel work as a business to raise her family.

The spooky theme for this series works in its favor. It’s a simple enough premise that rewards those who catch some clever horror references hidden throughout. The characters are not just likable, but also fun to watch. Abaddon in particular has become a fan-favorite, and it’s all thanks to Jimmi Simpson’s performance as a demon getting used to the modern world. With Halloween just around the corner, it’s a great time to hop into this series.

Futurama (Hulu) (Rated TV-14)

Currently on its second revival with a new season dropping just last month, Matt Groening’s hit sci-fi comedy has been heralded by audiences as his best series. The show follows a pizza delivery boy named Fry as he falls into a cryogenic freezer in 1999, waking up 1,000 years later. There, he adjusts to life in the future as a delivery boy for his great-great-great-great grandnephew, alongside a pilot named Leela and a robot named Bender.

The writers are well-known for being science graduates with PhDs, and the jokes reflect this. They are smart with unexpected references that may go over some audience members’ heads. Throw in some quality writing that still works in the modern seasons, and you have a phenomenal series that will hopefully continue far into the future.

