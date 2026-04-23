By Angela Davis

CORRESPONDENT

Music has been a cornerstone of human artistry since the dawn of time. Generations of artists have made careers out of creating memorable songs that have touched people for centuries.

This weekend, Michael Jackson is getting his turn in the spotlight with a new biopic hitting Fredericksburg theaters. To celebrate, here are three biopics revolving around musicians you can stream at home right now.

Rocketman (Paramount+) (Rated R)

Produced by the legendary Elton John himself, this musical biopic was a hit when it first released in 2019. It follows Elton John’s life from his childhood to the 1980s as he hits it big and becomes the next big singer. However, he faces growing anxiety over whether or not he will ever be truly loved personally.

The themes of love in Rocketman make it a solid biopic. It’s easy for films about musicians to fall into the same rise-and-fall tropes that are common in the subgenre. However, Elton John’s story features some worthwhile messages about finding love with the one person that matters: yourself. Add in a plethora of classic songs by Elton John, and you have an excellent experience that can’t be topped.

Share

Straight Outta Compton (Peacock) (Rated R)

Straight Outta Compton is more than just an average biopic; it’s a film about brotherhood in times of hardship. The film follows the formation of NWA, a controversial yet iconic rap group that dominated the charts during the late 1980s and early 1990s. It chronicles their beginnings, their massive rise, and the end of their story with Eazy E’s tragic death.

This film’s creation is nothing short of incredible. The writing and performances for Dr. Dre, Ice Cube and Eazy E are fascinating as they come together and speak their minds. Even if rap isn’t your thing, this is a terrific character piece that captures the spirit of the group when they were big, while also carrying their message of standing up to police brutality and corruption.

Ray (Netflix) (Rated PG-13)

Ray Charles is considered one of the greatest musicians to ever live, and this biopic continues to cherish his legacy today. The film chronicles the life of Ray Charles as he rises to become one of the most influential musicians of all time. However, his experience with the Civil Rights movement plays a massive highlight as the film navigates the racism of the 60s and how it impacted his career.

Ray has often been regarded as one of the most well-done biopics ever made. Jamie Foxx’s portrayal of Charles in particular won him an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role. While the film would end up losing Best Picture to Clint Eastwood’s Million Dollar Baby, it has continued to live on as not just a phenomenal biopic, but also a loving tribute to musical legend, Ray Charles.

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries