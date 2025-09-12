By Angela Davis

2025 has been seeing a resurgence in love for Stephen King. Two films based on the literary giant’s works have already graced the silver screen and two more are scheduled to release throughout the year.

If you can’t make it to the theater this weekend to see The Long Walk, here are three of the greatest Stephen King films that you can stream at home this weekend to satiate your cravings.

The Monkey (Hulu) (Rated R)

This adaptation of a King story from his Skeleton Crew anthology collection was the first of the 2025 films inspired by the author’s work. It follows a father called upon by his estranged twin brother to find a toy monkey that they thought they had destroyed when they were kids. This is no ordinary toy though, as whenever it beats on its drum, someone dies in a horrific way.

While the film strays pretty far from what the original short story was, this adaptation is a must-watch because of how engaging it is. Director Oz Perkins brings a ton of tongue-in-cheek humor to this film. It’s a unique way to examine the reality of death and how ridiculously ruthless. It’s a solid horror comedy with a great pace that’s enjoyable from start to finish.

IT (2017) (HBO Max) (Rated R)

This first chapter in the modern take on Stephen King’s massive story is not even a decade old, but has already become a modern classic. IT follows the Losers Club, a group of kids that have been made outcasts by friends and family. After Bill, the leader of the Losers, loses his brother to a vicious evil being living in the sewers, he teams up with his friends to track down the monster and stop it.

The best part about this film is how it limits the story to the best aspects of the book. The adventures of the Losers during their childhood always was the highlight of the story because of the mystery that came along with it. The film is also boosted by a tremendous cast that makes each character a joy to watch. This film may be eight years old, but it’s still a must-watch for Spooky Season. Plus, with a new prequel series coming to HBO in October, now is the perfect time to give it a re-watch.

Stand by Me (Netflix) (Rated R)

King’s horror stories are far and away his most popular and people often overlook his talents as a dramatist. This film, based on the short story “The Body,” is easily one of the best adaptations of King’s dramatic works. It’s a coming-of-age tale about a group of boys traveling the train tracks together to see a dead body. Along the way, they learn more about life and themselves.

Stand by Me is a phenomenal character study. While not a horror story, its intrigue lies entirely in the conversation between its characters as they walk together. King excels in this department, telling a story that leaves the audience hooked despite not much of note truly happening. It’s a classic that needs to be seen by everyone, proving King can be more than just an author that knows how to make readers afraid of the dark.

