By Angela Davis

CORRESPONDENT

While it’s true that the superhero genre has passed its peak since the Marvel Cinematic Universe became a cultural phenomenon in the 2010s, that hasn’t stopped Hollywood from releasing some surefire hits. This year in particular has seen a revitalization of the genre, with incredible new movies and shows from Marvel and DC.

Now, some of the year’s biggest hits have finally made their way to streaming services, making this weekend a perfect time to catch up on some of the most hyped stories of the year.

Superman (HBO Max) (Rated PG-13)

James Gunn’s reintroduction to DC’s most famous hero turned out to be a massive win for the newly founded DC Studios. Not only was it a box office success, but it has become a darling among critics and audiences. Now it’s finally coming home starting today on Warner Bros.’ own streaming platform, HBO Max.

This reboot for the DC Universe perfectly encapsulates what made Superman a character that has stood the test of time for over 85 years. He’s charming, relatable, funny, and the most human person imaginable, despite being an alien from Krypton. This is a film that can’t be missed, and this weekend is the perfect time to finally check it out.

Thunderbolts* (Disney+) (Rated PG-13)

On the surface, this entry in the long-running Marvel Cinematic Universe seems like a pretty standard team-up. After all, it features characters from various past Marvel projects like Black Widow, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. However, it turns out that there’s so much more to offer here.

This is a film about depression and processing issues with mental health in a surprisingly mature and engaging way. The introduction of Bob (aka Sentry/Void) makes for a terrific allegory for the harsh reality of depression. It doesn’t hold back and can be difficult to deal with, but in the end, it’s something you can manage with a good support system. This is unlike any other MCU film because of how thoughtful it can be, making it one of the best post-Endgame films Marvel has ever released.

Peacemaker (Season 2) (HBO Max) (Rated TV-MA)

Taking place about a month after the events of Superman, this follow-up season to one of HBO Max’s surprise smash hits has proven to be a great season of television so far. The show follows Peacemaker, an antihero and former member of the Suicide Squad (a band of villains forced by a woman named Amanda Waller to execute missions or be executed themselves). After saving the world from an alien invasion in season one, this season explores him facing an ungrateful world and mulling over making the leap to a better one.

Less is more when it comes to talking about Peacemaker season two. There’s an incredible story to be told as the antihero faces a difficult choice of keeping the friends he’s made or leaving them for a world where people are more appreciative of him. Sprinkle in some of James Gunn’s signature humor, and you get a phenomenal adult-oriented series that’s arguably better than the first season.

